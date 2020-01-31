OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 31
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona in Brief: Police: Kidnapping suspect had gun before being shot

Originally Published: January 31, 2020 4:52 p.m.

Police: Kidnapping suspect had gun before being shot

TUCSON (AP) — Police are releasing more details about the fatal shooting of a kidnapping suspect in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified four deputies who fired their guns at 39-year-old Robert Cocio, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29.

They are Gilbert Caudillo, David Hughes, Geoffrey Barber and Alex Jansen. Authorities say Cocio kidnapped a man from a house, drove him around and then took his car before police spotted it. The kidnapping victim was unharmed.

Police tried to pull Cocio over but he barricaded himself in the car. Police say they were negotiating with Cocio when they noticed he had a gun.

Cocio refused to put it down and several officers from different agencies fired their weapons. Cocio died on scene.

Arizona avoids big tax loss in court’s mine fuel tax ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona dodged a major financial loss after the state Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that said diesel fuel used in mining operations should not be subject to sales tax.

Thursday’s ruling involved a relatively small refund request by an oil company that supplied a Clarkdale quarry with dyed diesel fuel for trucks and machinery not used on state roads.

Lawyers for the state told the Court of Appeals in November that leaving the lower court ruling intact could trigger more than $100 million in refund requests from the state’s huge mining industry. Carter Oil Co. sought less than $12,000 in refunds for taxes it paid from January 2011 through June 2013.

“The dollar amount of (taxes) on fuel and natural gas burned in exempt generation equipment ... will boggle the mind if that hits,” Assistant Attorney General Scot Teasdale told the court. “This court may want to think twice before it blows an incalculable hole through the state budget.”

Dyed diesel fuel is identical to street-use diesel but is exempt from per-gallon excise taxes used to fund roads. It is, however, subject to sales taxes and can only be used in off-road equipment such as farm tractors, dump trucks and other machinery used by the mining industry.

Carter’s lawyer called the $100 million number “gross speculation.” The company argued that an earlier court decision that said lubricants and grease were exempt because they were considered part of mining machinery meant that fuel should also be exempt. Arizona exempts mining equipment from sales tax to create incentives for the industry.

Feds: Man living in Arizona was al-Qaeda leader

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq.

The Department of Justice said that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge on Friday, Jan. 31, for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq.

The department says the government there has charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah.

They say that he and other members of al-Qaida shot and killed a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006.

A U.S. magistrate judge issued a warrant for him on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in the Arizona or what he did in the state.

No further information was released.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries