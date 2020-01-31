Arizona in Brief: Police: Kidnapping suspect had gun before being shot

Police: Kidnapping suspect had gun before being shot

TUCSON (AP) — Police are releasing more details about the fatal shooting of a kidnapping suspect in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified four deputies who fired their guns at 39-year-old Robert Cocio, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29.

They are Gilbert Caudillo, David Hughes, Geoffrey Barber and Alex Jansen. Authorities say Cocio kidnapped a man from a house, drove him around and then took his car before police spotted it. The kidnapping victim was unharmed.

Police tried to pull Cocio over but he barricaded himself in the car. Police say they were negotiating with Cocio when they noticed he had a gun.

Cocio refused to put it down and several officers from different agencies fired their weapons. Cocio died on scene.

Arizona avoids big tax loss in court’s mine fuel tax ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona dodged a major financial loss after the state Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that said diesel fuel used in mining operations should not be subject to sales tax.

Thursday’s ruling involved a relatively small refund request by an oil company that supplied a Clarkdale quarry with dyed diesel fuel for trucks and machinery not used on state roads.

Lawyers for the state told the Court of Appeals in November that leaving the lower court ruling intact could trigger more than $100 million in refund requests from the state’s huge mining industry. Carter Oil Co. sought less than $12,000 in refunds for taxes it paid from January 2011 through June 2013.

“The dollar amount of (taxes) on fuel and natural gas burned in exempt generation equipment ... will boggle the mind if that hits,” Assistant Attorney General Scot Teasdale told the court. “This court may want to think twice before it blows an incalculable hole through the state budget.”

Dyed diesel fuel is identical to street-use diesel but is exempt from per-gallon excise taxes used to fund roads. It is, however, subject to sales taxes and can only be used in off-road equipment such as farm tractors, dump trucks and other machinery used by the mining industry.

Carter’s lawyer called the $100 million number “gross speculation.” The company argued that an earlier court decision that said lubricants and grease were exempt because they were considered part of mining machinery meant that fuel should also be exempt. Arizona exempts mining equipment from sales tax to create incentives for the industry.

Feds: Man living in Arizona was al-Qaeda leader

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq.

The Department of Justice said that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge on Friday, Jan. 31, for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq.

The department says the government there has charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah.

They say that he and other members of al-Qaida shot and killed a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006.

A U.S. magistrate judge issued a warrant for him on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in the Arizona or what he did in the state.

No further information was released.