Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
Updated as of Friday, January 31, 2020 11:55 PM
UPDATE, 11:55 p.m. Friday:
Darius Honie-Hayah, 12, has been found safe, said Joe Howard, superintendent of the Prescott Unified School District.
At about 11:45 p.m., the Granite Mountain School student walked into his house, Howard said, relating that the boy walked home.
"He thought he was in trouble so he hid out for a while," said Howard, who had been poring over security video with teachers, volunteers and administrators. "The video did not show him getting on the bus."
In all about 30 PUSD employees as well as police were looking for Darius, Howard said.
"All's well that ends well," he said.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Prescott Unified School District, with help from the Prescott Police Department, is searching for 12-year-old Darius Honie-Hayah.
A Granite Mountain School student, Darius is missing, the district’s superintendent, Joe Howard, said late Friday night, Jan. 31.
“Darius was last seen playing basketball after school today, Friday January 31, 2020 on the GMS campus and then running for his bus at 3:10 p.m. He did not get on the bus,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
Darius was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, jeans, a red and black coat, and dark backpack.
“We haven’t had a student missing this late in my memory,” Howard said. “We are enlisting all possible solutions. We have a bunch of our people at the buildings working on this as we speak.”
“We are working closely with the Prescott PD and want Darius home safe tonight,” the post on social media states.
If you have any information as to Darius’ whereabouts, please call Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1900.
