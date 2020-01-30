Villegas 2nd Eagle to score 1000 career points during win over Park
College Women's Basketball
GILBERT — History was made on Wednesday night, as Haley Villegas (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) became the second Embry-Riddle women’s basketball player to score 1000 points in her career. The milestone came in a win against newly dubbed Cal Pac opponent Park 79-55.
It was very fitting how the senior got over the hump. The guard buried a triple in the final quarter of the game to eclipse the mark. Villegas has been a staple in the Eagles’ (17-3, 7-0) offense for the past four years and it shows with this milestone. Villegas is the second leading scorer in school history and also is the leader in three-point field goals.
The game went swimmingly for the Eagles as they doubled the Buccaneers scoring total in the first half. The defense of ERAU is their ultimate calling card as they forced 14 turnovers in the first two periods. After starting sluggish offensively the Eagles started to find their groove as they opened a 13-0 run to close the first quarter.
Danae Ruiz (SR/Albuquerque, N.M.) and Jazlyn Maletino-Faga were dynamite in the second quarter. The two combined for 15 points on 60% from the field. Despite shooting under 50% as a team in the quarter, the Eagles managed to put up 26 points.
Villegas made her first bucket of the game in the third quarter and found her footing. She scored six with Maletino-Faga to lead the scoring in the third quarter.
ERAU was well in the lead but knew that Villegas was close to the mark. After a couple of buckets the senior fired away and stamped her name into the record book. ERAU shot 50% from the floor in the final quarter as they handled their business in the East Valley.
Maletino-Faga led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Villegas’ 14. Two of the heros of the game were Allese Williams (SR/Canyon Country, Calif.) and Melissa Pfeifer (SR/Hays, Kan.), they combined to grab 16 rebounds in 34 minutes.
ERAU will head back down the hill on Saturday when they take on Benedictine-Mesa at 12 p.m.
