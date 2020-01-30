OFFERS
Shorthanded Bears knock off Mingus 3-1
Prep Boys Soccer

Bradshaw Mountain’s Alan Pulido (3), A.J. Villafana (9) and Kevin Angulo (7) celebrate after Villafana scored a goal during a game against Mingus on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 12:40 a.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Despite missing two starters, including mainstay midfielder Dillon Harwood, Bradshaw Mountain boys soccer took care of business in a 3-1 victory over Mingus on Wednesday.

After suffering a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Flagstaff, who are heavy favorites for the Grand Canyon Region title, the Bears aimed to stay in striking distance with a contest against a struggling but scrappy Mingus squad. And that they did thanks to a cohesive effort by the Bears’ midfield, which was led by Tryston Cohan and Ryan Buckle in the absence of an injured Harwood.

“Of all the games that we’ve played all year, this one was the one I was most nervous about,” Bears head coach Jim Workman said. “We did get Tryston some help in the center mid and they did great together. All of them.”

Cohan helped the Bears take control of the midfield as he disrupted passing lanes and was the link between the defense and offense. However, the Bears and Marauders played quite evenly in all other phases of the game until A.J. Villafana got himself into a rhythm up top.

Bradshaw Mountain’s quick and crafty winger received the ball near the top of the box and then shot a low volley toward goal. The shot prompted the Mingus goalkeeper to dive one way, but then it deflected off a defender and traveled to the opposite side of the net, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead.

The Bears survived a few scares in the first half as Mingus’ best chance came when they shot the ball high on frame. Goalkeeper Shane Workman then made an athletic one-handed block on the ball, which glanced off the crossbar before going out of harm’s way.

Workman’s effort between the posts helped preserve Bradshaw Mountain’s 1-0 lead heading into the break. In the second half, the Bears completely took control, which led to Villafana bagging his second goal of the night to make it a 2-nil game.

The activity of Cohan, Buckle, Villafana — who dropped back into a defensive position after his second goal, Kevin Angulo and Moises Carreno gave the Mingus defense many fits. Cohan’s stewardship in the midfield was eventually rewarded as he scored the goal to put the Bears on top 3-0.

He was trailing a counter attack that was led by left back Alan Pulido, who centered the ball inside the penalty area. The ball eventually made its way to Cohan, who then beat two defenders to hammer a left-footed shot high into goal with only five minutes left on the clock.

“If we don’t maintain the center, we kind of lose the whole field,” Cohan said. “We needed to maintain possession because if we don’t maintain possession, they can score on us.”

Shortly after, Mingus managed to get a consolation goal when Emmanuel Jaimes blasted one from around 20 yards out. His shot dipped low and bounced past Shane Workman inside the left post. But it was already too late as the Bears comfortably held on for the win.

With the win, Bradshaw Mountain stayed in the race for the Grand Canyon Region title. On another good note, the Bears never lost at Bob Pavlich Field this regular season as their last two games are on the road. Jim Workman said his team will have a good chance to make some noise in the postseason once they are at full strength.

“We need to get everybody healthy. We have sick players, we got hurt players, we got players out for grades. Once we get everybody healthy, we’re going to be in really good shape,” Jim Workman said. “Our goal right now is to stay within the top 16 so that we can make the playoffs and get a first-round home game.”

UP NEXT

The Bears (7-5-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon) will be on the road for their next match against Mohave on Friday. The big rivalry game against Prescott will serve as their regular-season finale on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

