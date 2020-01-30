School choice? Three families found different solutions in Quad Cities

Stephanie Hillig credits Arizona’s school choice policies, particularly open enrollment between districts, with enabling her to be an active mother of four children and an educational administrator in Prescott.

The choice for the Abia Judd Elementary School principal and her husband, Blair, a math and physical education teacher/coach at Bradshaw Mountain High in Prescott Valley, that allowed their eldest twins, Kara and Kirsten, now sophomores at the University of Arizona, to graduate from Prescott High School, and their youngest two, Blair Jr., and Kaylie, to attend Bradshaw Mountain, might seem unusual to some.

The Hilligs, though, saw it as a perfect way to be engaged parents and educators able to accommodate their children’s needs as athletes, musicians and scholars eager to make their mark at both schools.

“School choice was huge for us,” Stephanie Hillig said of what Arizona’s options offered to her and other families.

In Arizona, families are offered a number of choices that range from attending traditional district schools in their home community or a neighboring community based on space availability; public charter schools, parochial schools and home schools.

OPEN ENROLLMENT

The Hilligs moved to Prescott Valley from the Phoenix area 15 years ago when Stephanie Hillig was hired as principal of the then-Granite Mountain Middle School in Prescott. Her husband was teaching math and coaching at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

Thanks to the choice of open enrollment between districts, Hillig was able to enroll all four of her children at Abia Judd Elementary located next door to where she was working. She was able to bring them on her way to work. If a child got sick, or if she needed to attend an assembly, she was able to do so without it interfering with any of her job duties.

“It was a beautiful thing,” Hillig said of her children’s ability to be students and multi-sport athletes in the district where she was assigned.

When Hillig was promoted to Prescott High principal, her two eldest, twins Kara and Kirsten, followed. Both stayed active in academics, sports, band and various extracurricular activities through their May 2018 graduation.

In her twins’ senior year, her son, Blair Jr., was a freshman. Long a fan of Bradshaw Mountain sports because his father coaches basketball and baseball there, Blair decided he wanted to follow his father. With their mother’s move from Prescott High to Abia Judd for their youngest’s freshman year, Kaylie Hillig opted to stay closer to home and attend Bradshaw Mountain.

“No matter which high school I was going to attend, a lot of the staff members knew me, or at least knew of me because of my parents working at the schools,” said Blair Jr., who said he has appreciated the ability to play basketball and baseball and take various college credit courses.

His younger sister, now a sophomore, said she benefited from attending schools in both districts. The benefit of Bradshaw is her father and brother. With them on the campus, she said, “I know I always have someone there for me.”

The Hilligs count themselves blessed their children were educationally embraced by both districts. As career public district educators, Hillig said she and her husband are believers this brand of education offers the most opportunities to the most children.

And theirs are no exception.

“PHS and Bradshaw Mountain have met every need they could ever have or want,” Hillig concluded.

CHARTER SCHOOL

The Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center in Prescott Valley appealed to senior Trey Blain in Dewey because it would afford him the chance to earn both a high school diploma and two-year college degree.

He, too, liked the close-knit culture.

“I know half of the students, if not more,” Trey said of the charter high school with an enrollment this year of about 300 students.

Though the school’s agricultural and equine theme was not an attraction for him, Blain said it proved the right choice. His younger brother made a different choice — he attends the much-larger Bradshaw Mountain High School in the Humboldt Unified School District.

“It really gave me a heads-up on my future,” Blain said. “It was a big decision, and I’m glad I took it.”

Parent Taryn Espino, whose son, Caleb is in 10th grade, said she appreciates most “the village mentality.”

Every adult in the school, be it an administrator, teacher or school secretary, takes pride in making special connections to the student body, said Espino, recently hired as the school’s executive assistant. Be it a good or bad day, she said, students are surrounded by caring adults who prod them to succeed.

As a parent, Espino said she wanted to enroll her son where he could flourish.

“He came here, and he fell in love,” Espino said of her son’s attraction to the veterinarian program and applied science courses that will earn him college credits he would find nowhere else.

Principal Patrick Wellert appreciates the accolades, respecting his school may not be for everybody but fulfills a real niche for those who want to earn a free associate’s degree while in high school.

All students at the school are required to take college credit courses.

“We’re the only high school in Yavapai County with horses on our campus,” said Wellert, hired to his position seven years ago after 11 years teaching agriculture classes at Chino Valley High School. His wife, Leann, is an instructional coach at Heritage Middle School in Chino Valley. Their son is a third-grader at Del Rio Elementary, a Chino Valley Unified District school.

To Wellert, the choice issue for all families should boil down to “what excites a kid most about their education.”

School choice should always be focused around meeting the needs of each and every child, be that offering them athletic, performing arts or the agribusiness skills suited to a career in veterinary science, he said. No one school is likely suited to all children, he said.

All educators, though, should share a similar goal: to enable all children “to be successful” citizens.

“We’re preparing them for the next steps in life,” Wellert said.

DISTRICT EDUCATION

If you ask Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter about school choice, he’ll assure you he believes so much in the pedigree of his faculty and staff that he and his wife, Emily, chose to have their two sons, Colin and Cade, attend district schools.

While it might seem a bit dicey to attend the schools where your father is the top educational leader and your mother is a teacher, the Streeter boys count themselves lucky to be where they can excel. Never mind learning some of the back story of Arizona’s public education system.

“For me, HUSD has provided so many opportunities,” said Colin, a Bradshaw Mountain High junior.

Just last weekend, Colin attended the Student Council state convention and next month will attend the state convention for DECA, a career and technical education club for high school students.

“Through the clubs on campus that I am involved in, I have participated in community service activities, traveled around Arizona and even the country, and been able to place myself in a position to help make change around our campus and community,” Colin said. “The teachers on campus and throughout the district have helped me find my interest, and search through summer programs and other opportunities outside of the school year.”

As for his parents’ roles in the district? Colin said he doesn’t think it is too big a deal.

More than anything, Colin said, from what he has learned from his parents and witnessed himself, he has great respect for all those “who work tirelessly after hours for their students.”

At a recent community conversation, Streeter shared what he counts the beauty of a comprehensive, world-class public education such as what is provided in all 10 HUSD schools.

Across his school years, Streeter said his youngest son, Cade, has received speech therapy, gifted education, acted in a school drama, played sports, sang the national anthem at a Diamondbacks Game and was given the opportunity to fly an airplane.

“All under one roof — HUSD.”

“It was important to us to have our kids have those kinds of opportunities,” Streeter said.

“We’re like every other parent,” Streeter said. “Yeah, we weighed all the choices out there. But it was important to us to send our kids to schools that provide diverse opportunities for kids.”

And Streeter is clear he and his wife are always parents first.

To date, the Streeters said, their dual roles have posed no conflicts. “Our kids have always had outstanding teachers who were looking out for their best interests, AND the interests of every other child in their class,” Streeter said.

Considering all the choices, Streeter said to him there has only ever been one — for his biological children and the children for whom he is responsible each and every day.

“I know that our schools are all about lifting kids up, not weeding kids out,” Streeter said. “Regardless the challenges, I know there is a champion for (every student) on our school campuses.”