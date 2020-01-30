Proposed signs for Burmister Building aim for simplicity

Sitting side-by-side on the historic courthouse plaza, the Burmister and Bashford buildings could soon have complementary signage.

Burmister Building owner John Reding appeared before the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, Jan. 30, to present his plan for new signs on the building that is next door to the Bashford Building on Gurley Street.

Both buildings date back to the early 1900s. After the original Bashford-

Burmister building burned in Prescott’s 1900 fire, a new Renaissance Revival brick building was constructed to replace it in 1901.

The two buildings have undergone a number of facelifts over the years, and in late 2019, the Bashford building got city approval for a new sign plan.

While the Burmister Building’s new signs would be complementary, they would also help to identify that the building is separate from the adjacent Bashford Building, stated a city memo on the request.

In an effort to reduce sign clutter, Reding said he is planning four basic signs on the Burmister Building – one on the awning at the front entrance; another above the rear entrance in the alley; a third on the east face of the building above the adjoining one-story building; and a fourth over the building’s back door.

The main front sign on the awning would be a backlit illuminated sign that would match the identification sign approved for the adjacent Bashford Building, said Tammy DeWitt, community planner for the city.

Reding said he plans to remove the other signs on the building that advertise the various business tenants located inside.

Still, Commissioner Ken Mabarak voiced concerns that the number of signs could grow as tenants ask for more signs advertising their businesses. “I’m concerned about creeping signage,” he said.

But Reding said he has informed the tenants that excessive signage would not be allowed. “It’s clearly understood with everyone,” he said, adding that his goal is to reduce sign clutter. “Simplicity is very important.”

In a 5-0 vote, the commission recommended approval of Reding’s comprehensive sign package. The proposal will now go to a future meeting of the Prescott City Council for a final decision.

Reding said after the meeting that he hopes to have the new signs installed in February.