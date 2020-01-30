Preview: Roughriders open 2020 season with Glendale today

PRESCOTT — Yavapai College baseball skipper Ryan Cougill is 38 wins shy of 300 for his career.

And although that’s only half the amount of wins Cougill’s predecessor and mentor Sky Smeltzer collected (629) during his 16-year tenure, a .642% win percentage and a 2016 national title isn’t a bad start for his for first seven seasons on the job.

Fresh off a 37-win 2019 campaign that saw the Roughriders (37-19, 24-14 ACCAC) make it to the NJCAA Region I Finals but lose two of three to Central Arizona, Cougill said Thursday in an interview with the Courier that the Yavapai lineup will look a bit different this season.

“We are a physical team, we’re 6-foot-2 everywhere. … And we’re a physical lineup, they’ll look to drive the ball,” Cougill said.

In 2019, Yavapai didn’t crack the top 50 nationally in extra base hits (53rd, 154), but had 229 walks (71st), 27 sacrifice flies (24th) and were 14th in the country in stolen bases with 141.

Add a 34th overall ranking in batting average (.316) and hits (524) as a team a season ago, and the small-ball label certainly fit the Roughriders.

But in 2020, that kind of baseball may not be in the cards for Yavapai.

“We better be able to hit the ball far this season because we aren’t stealing first or second,” Cougill said with a laugh.

TOP RETURNERS

Sophomore third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and his bat return for a second year at Roughrider Park.

A season ago, Encarnacion-Strand finished only second to Cael Baker (25) for the top home run hitter in the nation with 22 dingers while compiling 70 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 19 doubles next to a .402 average.

The sophomore said he’s unsure what kind of season he’ll have for the Roughriders in 2020.

“I think last year is in the past, honestly. I need to play my game and whatever happens, happens,” Encarnacion-Strand said.

Other sophomore returners include pitchers Matt Novis, William Sierra, Riley Egloff and Trey Morrill, while catcher Tyler Boggs, outfielders Nick Adams and Jacob Robson also return.

Egloff, who was 3-3 with a 2.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42-1/3 innings last season, said Yavapai’s pitching staff is “pretty deep” and they are more prepared than in 2019.

“Each pitcher, I’m 100% confident in doing their job to get strikes and outs. … I feel like every one of us is at the point where last year, we may not have come out ready. Everyone took it more serious this year and are 100 percent ready for our season,” Egloff said.

TOP NEWCOMERS

There are a number of top newcomers to watch for this season at Roughrider Park including middle infielders Willie Cano and C.J. Valdez. Cano is a sophomore transfer from Cal Poly and Valdez played his prep ball at Perry in Gilbert.

Damone Hale, a 6-foot-2 outfielder who was originally committed to play for the University of Michigan, was a late add to the roster this winter, while freshman outfielders Daniel Martin and Amari Bartee are expected to push for playing time.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders open the 2020 season this weekend as they host Glendale Community College for a three-game set Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Yavapai (0-0, 0-0 ACCAC) is expected to throw Novis in game one Friday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. Games two and three will be Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.

