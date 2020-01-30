Prescott Valley Police Dept. warrant sweep results in 14 arrests
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, the Prescott Valley Police Department conducted an arrest warrant roundup detail in Prescott Valley and parts of the quad-city area.
The detail was performed in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, The Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team (GIITEM), The United States Marshal Service (USMS), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US DEA), The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (BATFE) and The United States Homeland Security Investigations (US HSI).
The arrest warrants were originally issued out of various courts in the Yavapai County area, including the Yavapai County Superior Court, the Prescott Justice Court and the Prescott Valley Magistrate Court stemming from a multitude of previous criminal cases.
The warrant sweep resulted in 14 people being taken into custody for outstanding arrest warrants. Of those 14 suspects that were arrested, two were also in possession of illicit drugs (methamphetamine and /or THC), which resulted in additional criminal charges.
Upon completion of each arrest, the suspects were transported and booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility in Prescott.
No law enforcement officers or citizens were injured during the course of the operation.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
