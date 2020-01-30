OFFERS
Mayer Community Church welcomes new pastor

Jack Leichliter (Courtesy)

Jack Leichliter (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 30, 2020 9:06 p.m.

After several years under the direction of an older couple, it is like a breath of fresh air to have a young family coming in with Jack Leichliter and his wife Kathryn now serving the community.

Jake and his family arrived with the new year, and are still unpacking and getting settled. They have three children, twin boys James and Nathan who are 12, and Abby, age 8.

Jake was in the Air Force for nine years then went to Iola University for his Master of Divinity degree. His first assignment was French Gulch, California, where he really was immersed in dealing with problems due to the northern California wildfires. They were evacuated for about 3-1/2 weeks, and upon returning, worked with outreach programs and the Red Cross to provide food, shelter, clothing, etc., to many that lost their homes. Quite a start with a new career.

Village Missions is the “home base” for Jake and his family. They partner with rural churches to provide pastors in rural areas. Many rural churches would not have a pastor if not for Village Missions working with others to find and fill the needs of small communities. When the opening came up, Jake felt it was God’s will and that he would stay until God decides to move him.

While still trying to unpack and settle in, Jack is reaching out to find the needs of the area and to determine what he can do to benefit the community. With two boys in Mayer Elementary School, he feels that getting into sports and other school activities will provide him with many opportunities to help. He also plans to contact other churches to be better informed of what is needed in the area. His philosophy is Preach the Word — Love the people.

One thing that has been noticed since he has arrived is that Trish Rasmussen has been given an open invitation to handle the musical part, as in directing the choir. Those that went to the Christmas Concert are well aware of her background and talents with anything about music.

But Jake and his wife, Kathryn, aren’t strangers to this. The entire family plays the piano and Jack has drums and guitar added to his skills. Kathryn plays the French horn, the boys are working on trumpet and drums.

Services at Mayer Community Church are Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Information provided by Mayer Community Church.

