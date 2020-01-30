Local Bowling in Brief: Jan Reed, Carolyn Brown win Northern Arizona Bowlerettes’ 1st tourney of 2020
Local Bowling in Brief
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 10:15 p.m.
The Northern Arizona Bowlerettes completed their No-tap tournament in Camp Verde at Shake, Rattle, & Bowl located in Cliff Castle Casino in grand style. Their first tournament of 2020 was bowled on Saturday, Jan. 18. The top winner in Division I was Jan Reed (762) and the top winner in Division II was Carolyn Brown (716). Congratulations to the ladies. The next tournament will find the group in Kingman, Arizona at Cerbat Lanes on Feb. 15. If interested in joining this bowling group, contact Pam Cirasole (928-227-1258).
