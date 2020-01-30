Letter: Trump's cuts
Editor:
Of the many great tragedies of the Trump Administration, one that gets little publicity is his gutting of the Departments of Interior and Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, the BLM and the Endangered Species Act.
Professionals and scientists have been purged, with these agencies now staffed with a revolving door of often-corrupt oil, coal and petrochemical lobbyists. These people are not there to manage the agencies according their charters but to destroy and strip away regulations designed to protect the public from harm.
According to a recent Carnegie Mellon University study, after years of improvement, air quality has gotten worse each year since Trump took office. The report states: Air pollution in the United States increased by 5.5 percent between 2016 and 2019, after declining by over 24 percent between 2009 and 2016.
At the Agriculture Dept., a 400-member team of scientists and inspectors who monitor and police the impact of corporate farm use of toxic herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers on our food supply and the surrounding environment has been essentially disbanded.
In the name of increased profits, salaries, bonuses and stock prices, the heads of these agencies are working for industry to allow them to once again poison our land, air, water, wildlife and ourselves.
Projections are that this trend will result in a spike in cancers, respiratory and other illnesses; resulting in increased deaths of humans, wild animals, insects and plant life. Is this the world you want to live in, where the government is run by and for the benefit of industry and the wealthy, and not, as the Constitution states; for “We the People?”
Susie Percy
Prescott
