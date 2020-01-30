Learn how to create origami hearts, Feb. 2
Prescott Orgami Fanatics: Origami Hearts class is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Learn how to make origami hearts in time for Valentine's Day in this easy-to-medium-level paper folding class led by an experienced paper folder. Paper is provided.
This is a free class for adults and teens. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information call 928-777-1526 or visit prescottlibrary.info.
