Kornukopia Calendar: Jan. 31-Feb. 9, 2020

Originally Published: January 30, 2020 12:17 p.m.

Ongoing

Prescott Center for the Arts presents “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, and Thursday through Friday, Feb. 6-8; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9. Tickets are $17 for youth, $20 for seniors and $22 for adults. www.pca-az.net.

Community Nature Study Series ’20, 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, Feb. 20, Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, $25 per class with a 10% member discount. www.highlandscenter.org.

Friday, Jan. 31

Tom Chapin in Concert, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third floor Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $40. www.folksessions.com.

“Voyager – A Tribute to Journey,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.“

Saturday, Feb. 1

Kindergarten Fair at Yavapai College, Building 19, Room 147, 9 a.m. to noon, free, 1100 E. Sheldon St Parents will be presented with activities to prepare their child for kindergarten, learn about kindergarten classroom options in the area, and information about community resources that may support their transition into school.

Prehistoric pit houses open at Willow Lake Heritage Park, 1497 Heritage Park Rd, Prescott, 10 a.m.-noon. remains of structures used by the Prescott culture approximately 1,000 years ago. Docents from the local archaeology society will be there to explain and answer questions and show a few artifacts.

In Focus Film Series – 2020 Oscar Nominated Documentary Short Films, 4:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $10 for general admission, $5 for students and Yavapai College staff. www.ycpac.com.

The Metropolitan Opera via satellite broadcast – “Porgy and Bess,” 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $24 for general admission, $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Porgy & Bess” via satellite broadcast, 11 a.m. (live simulcast), 4 p.m. (encore), Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sunday, Feb. 2

“Class of 70 – Greatest Hits from 50 Years Ago,” 3 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

In Focus Film Series – 2020 Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films, 6:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $10 for general admission, $5 for students and Yavapai College staff. www.ycpac.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

photo

Movies at the Elks – “Stand by Me,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Stockton Kings, 6:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Friday, Feb. 7

It’s a Mystery Book Club, 2-3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., In Farleigh Field (2017) by Rhys Bowen. Read selected mystery books while enjoying the company of like-minded readers.

Chocolate Making & Wine Tasting, 4:30 p.m., Old Firehouse Plaza, 220 W. Goodwin St. $72 for Highlands Center for Natural History Members, $80 for nonmembers. Register online at www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/evening-of-chocolate-happy-hour/

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Austin Spurs, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10, www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Wizard of Oz Tea Party, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. seating is limited, register at the youth desk or call 928-777-1537

Symphonic Rock, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

In Focus Film Series – 2020 Oscar Nominated Animated Short Films, 1:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $10 for general admission, $5 for students and Yavapai College staff. www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, Feb. 9

The Hot Sardines, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $32, www.ycpac.com.

2020 Process Driven Baseball Professional Hitting Day, noon to 6 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. $119 per afternoon, www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Agua Caliente Clippers, 5 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Tickets start at $10, www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

