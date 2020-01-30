HUSD likely to seek bond issue this year

Taxpayers will once again be asked to help infuse more dollars than the state now provides to support local education, said Dan Streeter, superintendent for the Humboldt Unified School District.

At his first Community Conversation of the year, attended by about 20 people at the Granville housing community clubhouse this past week, Streeter bragged about the “herocentric” model in the district. He was referring to the faculty and staff who give far beyond expectations to assure children are able to reach their dreams.

Yet that model is not sustainable over time, Streeter said during the question-and-answer period after a formal presentation on the district’s accomplishments and challenges.

The investment of “blood, sweat and tears” is admirable, but the state and district need a way to compensate employees and provide the essentials required to meet the demands of a 21st century education.

Streeter highlighted the Glassford Middle School “I Choose Academy” as a personalized instruction model the district would love to recreate in other schools. Without extra dollars, however, that is unlikely to happen, he said.

The Governing Board recently received a review of its bonding capacity, as well as an assessment of its facilities. The bottom line is a “need” for some $25 million in renovations and upgrades, such things as roof repairs, security upgrades, computer technology, parking lot improvements and heating and cooling system enhancements. District wants were not even considered as part of that review, he noted.

When one parent asked about school bus replacements, and added bus stop locations, Streeter was clear that all boils down to “money.”

Though the community did not approve a $15 million bond issue in 2018, Streeter said he would be surprised if the Governing Board does not consider trying again for the November 2020 election. Given the state’s education funding plan, Board President Ryan Gray earlier this month said he expects the district will have no other choice but to ask taxpayers for financial help.

To another question about the addition of career technical classes, Streeter said the high school this year was able to add a JROTC program, and he is scheduled to meet with area trade experts to talk about how the district can better prepare students for some of the trade jobs that now exist. But he was clear that students need to see the trades as a meaningful “career pathway” that can tap into their entrepreneurial natures and creative aspirations.

Streeter was also clear that the logistics behind offering some of these courses can make it hard for students to enroll. He favors offering some of these additional courses on the high school campus. The Mountain Career Technical Education District offers centralized programming for area students, but Streeter said only about 60 Bradshaw Mountain High students are able to enroll because of other conflicts. If he is able to offer a career tech course on the high school campus, he said, 600 students are able to enroll.

Granville resident Jay Hingst said he has no quarrel with the district’s educational programs. But he would like to see more emphasis placed on teaching students how to become more financially literate.

As he has in past conversations, Streeter said he and his administration and the board are committed to rising to the challenges because this community’s children depend on them to do so. Dollars notwithstanding, Streeter said HUSD is reimaging and recreating education to meet 21st century demands.

Streeter was clear that the HUSD family embraces its mission statement: “To provide a comprehensive world-class education for all students.”