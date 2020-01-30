OFFERS
Henrique scores twice to lead Anaheim over Arizona 4-2
NHL

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, left, battles Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, right, for the puck during the first period of a game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, left, battles Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, right, for the puck during the first period of a game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 12:21 a.m.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Henrique scored twice, Carter Rowney had a short-handed goal and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Ducks, who have won three of four. Derek Grant added two assists and John Gibson stopped 25 shots.

Henrique — who leads the Ducks with 17 goals — got the go-ahead score with 3:51 remaining in the first period. Ondrej Kase made a spin move and dished the puck to Henrique in front, setting up the center for his third multi-goal game of the season.

Arizona’s third line was responsible for its offense. Vinnie Hinostroza and Lawson Crouse each had a goal and an assist, while Nick Schmaltz had two assists. Antti Raanta made 28 saves for the Coyotes, who have dropped their last three.

Henrique opened the scoring at 5:39 when Troy Terry’s shot deflected off his right skate past Raanta. The goal was set up when Terry intercepted a cross-ice pass from Alex Goligoski at the red line, skated into the Arizona zone and fired a shot from just outside the left circle.

Hinostroza tied it 99 seconds later with a wrist shot off an odd-man rush. It was the forward’s fifth goal but his first in 26 games.

Lindholm extended Anaheim’s lead to 3-1 at 5:25 if the second with a slap shot from near the blue line. The defenseman has a point in three straight games but it was only his second goal of the season.

Crouse brought the Coyotes back within a goal when his backhand shot deflected off Gibson’s blocker with 3:59 remaining in the second for his 12th.

Arizona fell behind by two again when Grant stole the puck from Oliver Ekman-Larsson behind the net. His shot went off Raanta’s blocker, but Rowney buried the rebound for his sixth of the season with 46 seconds left in the period. It was Anaheim’s ninth short-handed goal this season, third-most in the NHL.

NOTES

Anaheim RW Jakob Silfverberg returned to the lineup after the birth of his daughter. ... Arizona is second in the league in road points (31) but has dropped its last four away from home. ... Kobe Bryant and the eight others killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash were remembered before the game with 24 seconds of silence. “Kobe! Kobe!” chants broke out at the end of the remembrance and a couple of times when fans were shown wearing his jersey.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Begin a four-game homestand Thursday against Los Angeles.

