At a Glance: See Journey tribute

See “Voyager — A Tribute to the Music of Journey” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Friday, Jan. 31, featuring a high-energy production and musical tour of the classic Journey songs such as “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Who’s Crying Now?” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Anyway You Want It” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and many more.

See “Voyager — A Tribute to the Music of Journey” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Friday, Jan. 31, featuring a high-energy production and musical tour of the classic Journey songs such as “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Who’s Crying Now?” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Anyway You Want It” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and many more.

Originally Published: January 30, 2020 7:11 p.m.

See Journey tribute

See “Voyager — A Tribute to the Music of Journey” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Friday, Jan. 31, featuring a high-energy production and musical tour of the classic Journey songs such as “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Who’s Crying Now?” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Anyway You Want It” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and many more.

Starring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, the show provides today’s most entertaining and accurate Journey experience.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Celebrate the music of 1970

photo

Rock out to the hits of 1970 as Lonely Street Productions presents “Class of ’70 — The Greatest Hits from 50 Years Ago” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, Feb. 2.

An annual salute to the top songs from 50 years ago, the show features chart toppers from 1970 including “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Close To You,” “American Woman,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and many more.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Fold paper hearts

Learn how to make origami in an easy-to medium level paper folding class at Prescott Origami Fanatics at the Prescott Public Library from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Led by an experienced paper folder, the class, meant for adults and teens, will feature instruction on how to create origami hearts.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

