Friday Catchall: From donuts to the Second Amendment, it is all good

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 9:43 p.m.

• NEWS TIPS — I have been hearing a lot from readers lately, especially about businesses opening and closing.

A particularly popular item involved donuts; side note, it seems donuts are one of the most popular items in the world, even in the Prescott area.

The latest was about BoSa Donuts opening on Gurley Street in the former Jack In The Box location near Mt. Vernon Avenue. Also I heard about the Burger King in the Frontier Village closing.

Thankfully, we were right there or ahead of the news tips, publishing about these in our popular Need2Know business column (Sundays).

The question is: what’s next? “So many businesses are opening and closing – it’s a revolving door out there,” a reader named “Mary” told me late last week.

Yes, some churn exists — but what’s great are the mainstays of the business community. While your habits may have to shift from time to time because of one or more companies closing or opening, there are some that have been here for practically a lifetime.

See Sunday’s business pages for the latest example. Hint: they’ve been in business 65 years!

• BORED WITH IT — I laughed out loud after listening to a voice message I received Thursday from a reader commenting on local government “shenanigans.”

The “anonymous source,” obviously a Courier reader, said: “How come you guys publish so much about the local government shenanigans? They are lining their pockets or too afraid to rock the boat. I am bored with it; you’re wasting my time.”

The message continued for three minutes, rambling about specific government officials and the caller contradicting prior statements they made in the same call. This person obviously has no trust for elected officials.

Specifically, they offered input about the City of Prescott outsourcing a portion of its building services, as well as the Yavapai County supervisors considering a resolution to affirm its support for the Second Amendment.

In the more than 20 years I have worked here at the Courier, I can recall only one instance when it was verifiable that an official was allegedly benefiting financially from their job (it was a county official who was moonlighting for a developer).

All others that we’ve heard about have not panned out entirely; meaning, the proof was not there or available legally when we investigated.

On that subject, if you have a news tip for us, please email editors@prescottaz.com or fill out the form at dCourier.com/contact. We will run it down to the bone and let you all know if anything is there.

In the meantime, I love listening to the controversies and your theories and opinions. Don’t be surprised if I ask you to write a letter to the editor, too.

Thank you ahead of time.

• QUOTE — “Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn’t stop for anybody.” — Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Ever wonder what life was like around here 1,000 years ago? On Saturday, Feb. 1, consider a tour of the prehistoric pit houses at Willow Lake Heritage Park, 1497 Heritage Park Road, Prescott. From 10 a.m. to noon, docents from the local archaeology society will be there to explain and answer questions and show a few artifacts.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

