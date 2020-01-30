OFFERS
Flores: How to retrain negative thought patterns with EFT

Britt Flores. (Courtesy)

Britt Flores. (Courtesy)

By Britt Flores, Courier Columnist | bfloreswrites
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 8:47 p.m.

Sometime around October of last year, I was introduced to an anxiety management tool called EFT, which stands for “emotional freedom technique.” In layman’s terms, EFT is a form of accupressure, a non-invasive, meridian pressure-based practice. The idea is, by activating certain meridians in the body via “tapping,” while vocalizing positive thought patterns, you can release negative, emotional triggers which are deeply rooted in body memory and hold you back from living your fullest potential. Not sure what meridians are? Google them — meridians are fascinating and make tremendous sense!

Here’s an example of how we use EFT on Monday mornings — if I want to counter “Monday anxiety,” I start by tapping the crown of my head gently with my forefinger and second finger, using both hands and say out loud, “I know I am afraid of Mondays and the start of projects — even though I am afraid, I want to unblock myself from experiencing joy and excitement as well as any abundance blocks that may be occuring from repeating “old tapes” of negative past experiences about Mondays in my head.” I would repeat or add on to that mantra as I tap just below my clavicles, then tap my “lats” then finally tap the blades of my hands just under my pinky fingers, in the fleshy portion otherwise known as the “karate chop”.

Tapping helps the practitioner to focus and tune in to their emotions, confront their feelings, then create a “hands-on” work around the stress by connecting a positive mantra to positive meridian points within a person’s body.

What I described is a small portion of the tapping and mantras my family and I practice each morning together as a way to unblock our positive potential, usher in greater self-care techniques and literally change our old reality. Within a year of consistent tapping practice, we grew professionally, emotionally and spiritually as a family in a way that others may call, “miraculous.” We were able to move past old, destructive “tapes” we played in our heads regarding our self-esteem and what we felt we were worth. Through changing our inner narrative, we had the confidence to go for jobs we would have never applied to, to buy a house we would never have thought we were worthy to ask for, etc. By moving out of our comfort zone and tapping daily, confronting our fears, we actually DID achieve better employment and, with some help, bought a home.

What I like most about the practice, is you can keep your religion and your faith, or you can be completely agnostic if that is your path. EFT, just like acupuncture or trauma therapy doesn’t care which God you worship — it works with anyone, at any age, of any faith, from any walk of life, regardless if you really believe in it or not. If you’re interested in learning more about EFT, there are a ton of resources online that make research readily and freely available.

Once you get a good EFT practice flowing for yourself, and you learn some of the more powerful acupressure points and how to activate them, the sky’s the limit as to what you can ask of yourself and what kind of pressure you can alleviate within your reality, by asking for help removing toxicity from your life. The EFT practice “trickle effects” into all aspects of your life.

EFT doesn’t take away from prayer, journaling or meditation; in fact, it enhances your dreams, aspirations and goals. Don’t believe me? Try it! I’m sure you’ll be surprised at how far you can run with your dreams, once you find a way to get out of your own way.

