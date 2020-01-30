Feature Home: 7336 E. Cozy Camp
Upgraded Stoneridge Home with PICTURE PERFECT VIEWS
You will be wowed by 180 degrees of scenic StoneRidge Golf Course, Glassford Hill, & City Light Views! Glassford Plan, 2606 SqFt, Single Story, 3BD/2BA/3Car Garage +Formal Living&Dining+Great Rm. Upgraded Granite Kitchen w/New Stainless Appliances & French Door Refrig, New Full Back-splash, Granite Dining Island & Butler’s Pantry, Under-counter Lights, Double Door Pantry, Touch-less Pullout Faucet. Spacious Master w/Marble Walk In Shower, Walk-In Jetted Bath, Marble Tiled Flooring, Custom Mirrors, Dual Granite Counters w/Under-mount Sinks, Touch-less Faucets, Exec Height Vanities, Oak Cabinetry, Spacious Walk-In Closet, Linen Closet & Private Toilet Rm. Laundry Room Includes Top Load Washer & Dryer, Oak Storage Cabinetry, Folding Counter & Deep Utility Sink. NEW 50 Gallon Water Heater w/Hot Water Recirculator. Well Cared for & Upgraded throughout. Hurry this one won’t Last!
OPEN HOUSE SAT 10AM-2PM, SUN 11AM - 3PM
Terri Chase
REALTOR©, CRS, GRI, SFR
terri@chaserealtygroup.com
928.925.9366
chaserealtygroup.com
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Search continues in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Removal of 300-plus mailboxes and endless post office lines test Prescott Valley residents
- Man dies from apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Dewey
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: