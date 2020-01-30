Feature Home: 7336 E. Cozy Camp

You will be wowed by 180 degrees of scenic StoneRidge Golf Course, Glassford Hill, & City Light Views! Glassford Plan, 2606 SqFt, Single Story, 3BD/2BA/3Car Garage +Formal Living&Dining+Great Rm. Upgraded Granite Kitchen w/New Stainless Appliances & French Door Refrig, New Full Back-splash, Granite Dining Island & Butler’s Pantry, Under-counter Lights, Double Door Pantry, Touch-less Pullout Faucet. Spacious Master w/Marble Walk In Shower, Walk-In Jetted Bath, Marble Tiled Flooring, Custom Mirrors, Dual Granite Counters w/Under-mount Sinks, Touch-less Faucets, Exec Height Vanities, Oak Cabinetry, Spacious Walk-In Closet, Linen Closet & Private Toilet Rm. Laundry Room Includes Top Load Washer & Dryer, Oak Storage Cabinetry, Folding Counter & Deep Utility Sink. NEW 50 Gallon Water Heater w/Hot Water Recirculator. Well Cared for & Upgraded throughout. Hurry this one won’t Last!

