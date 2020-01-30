Come celebrate the "Class of 70 - Greatest Hits from 50 Years Ago", Feb. 2

Come celebrate the "Class of 70 - Greatest Hits from 50 Years Ago" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.

This event features chart toppers from 1970 such as, “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, “Close to You,” “American Woman,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and many more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.