Best fruit trees for mountain food

You used to need a lot of land to grow fruit trees. Most standard-sized fruit trees mature at a height and width of between 18 to 25 feet. Not only will this require a big chunk of your garden, but it also makes them tall to prune and spray without the use of a ladder. Dwarf and semi-dwarf fruit trees have made it possible to grow them in just about any yard.

Even with smaller trees, growing fruit is a long-term investment. It can take anywhere from two to 10 years for fruits to begin bearing. If you plan to be harvesting for years to come, it pays to do some planning upfront.

CHOOSING A SIZE

The terms dwarf and semi-dwarf can be a bit confusing. Dwarf fruit trees reach a height and width of about 8 to 10 feet. At this height, they can be tended and harvested without a ladder. Pruning can keep them even smaller.

Unfortunately, dwarf fruit trees tend to be short-lived.

Semi-dwarf fruit trees are a little larger at maturity, with most topping at 12 to 16 feet tall and wide. Maintenance and harvest require a ladder, but the average harvest is 8 to 12 bushels, about twice what you’d get from a dwarf tree.

There’s not much space difference between the two types of trees, and both should start producing fruits within two to five years. The question you have to ask yourself then is, are you willing to work a little harder to get a more abundant harvest or will you be content with a moderate crop within arm’s reach?

For those of you thinking that even 8 to 10 feet is more space than you have or can sacrifice, don’t give up. Fruit trees can be grown in containers as well. The yield is not as heavy, but every bit of delicious.

POLLINATORS

Most fruit trees produce better fruits if there are two or more trees planted nearby. Anywhere in the landscape will do, just don’t put your house between the two trees.

Although the trees need to be the same type of fruit, they should not be the same variety. You can plant two different kinds of apples, and they will cross-pollinate each other, as long as they bloom at the same time. Most fruit tree catalogs and plant labels give you suggestions for excellent pollinators. We have several local charts here at Watters that will help.

If you only want one tree, your best options are peach, apricot, nectarine and sour cherry. These fruits are self-pollinating or self-fruitful, meaning they can pollinate themselves with help from local bees. One notable exception is a Stella sweet cherry that is also self-fruitful.

A second option is a multigrafted tree, where three or more varieties of apples are grafted onto one trunk.

SOME LIKE IT COLD

Deciduous fruit trees need a certain number of hours where the temperature is below 45 degrees. Without this chilling period during their dormancy, trees set limited fruit the following spring. We have locally proven varieties available here at the garden center.

LOW MAINTENANCE

All fruit trees require some care and feeding. Most require annual pruning. However, some can get by very well with minimal supervision once established. At the top of the list of low-maintenance trees are cherries. These require pruning only when branches are damaged or crossing.

Stone fruits like peaches, apricots and nectarines are not maintenance-heavy either. Some pruning is required to keep the trees open to light, and the trees will probably need fruit thinning in early summer for a healthy harvest.

Apples and pears are the best mountain producers. Late frost just as the fruit is forming will thin the fruit set. Because apples and pears are the very last trees to blossom in spring, it reduces the likelihood of frost damaging the fruits. This one trait puts them in the No. 1 producer spot.

Pruning fruit trees is a vast topic unto itself and will vary with the type of tree. But starting with the right tree for your location and getting it off to a healthy start is a solid first step toward your first fruit harvest.

Plant before they leaf. Late winter and early spring are the ideal planting window for fruit trees. We have the best local selection now, and they wake up ready to set fruit and grow before they bloom. If you’re thinking fruit this spring, now is the time to plant.

