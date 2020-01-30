OFFERS
Baker’s late 3 lifts Arizona past Washington 75-72
College Men's Basketball

Washington guard Nahziah Carter (11) passes the ball around Arizona guard Dylan Smith (3) during the first half of a game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Washington guard Nahziah Carter (11) passes the ball around Arizona guard Dylan Smith (3) during the first half of a game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 11:29 p.m.

SEATTLE — Jemarl Baker Jr. made his fourth 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining to give Arizona the lead, and the Wildcats held off Washington for a 75-72 win on Thursday night.

Arizona closed the game on a 11-3 run, holding the Huskies to just one field goal over the final 6 ½ minutes. Baker had nine of the 11 points during the run and finished with a game-high 17 points off the bench for the Wildcats.

Nico Mannion added 16 points and Stone Gettings had 13 as the Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12) rebounded from last Saturday’s second-half collapse against rival Arizona State.

RaeQuan Battle led Washington (12-10, 2-7) with 14 points off the bench and his 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining gave Washington a 72-70 lead. It was the Huskies only made basket during a forgettable closing stretch that added to the long list of late blown leads this season.

Nahziah Carter, Battle and Marcus Tsohonis all missed shots in the final minute with a chance to tie or give the Huskies the lead.

Carter finished with 13 points for Washington, which lost its fourth straight. Hameir Wright and Jaden McDaniels both added 12.

The anticipated matchup between freshman standouts Isaiah Stewart and Zeke Nnaji never materialized. Nnaji had early foul trouble and played just 26 minutes, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

Stewart struggled to one of his worst games of the season, finishing with nine points on 3-of-13 shooting. He grabbed 11 rebounds.

Washington trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, but opened the second half on an 14-3 run. The Huskies took a 57-48 lead on McDaniels’ baseline dunk, but he was called for a technical foul after the play, his fifth of the season.

Arizona scored the next seven points after the technical and outscored Washington 27-15 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have won five of the past six in Seattle. Eight of the nine meetings between the Wildcats and Huskies in Seattle under Sean Miller have been decided by single digits.

Washington: The four game losing streak is the longest in Mike Hopkins three seasons as Washington’s head coach.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats travel to Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host Arizona State on Saturday night.

