Badgers make quick work of Coconino 4-0
Prep Boys Soccer
FLAGSTAFF — Prescott boys soccer was struggling to stay above water during their non-region schedule. But now, the Badgers seem to be peaking at the right time as their latest outing on Wednesday came in a 4-0 thumping of Coconino.
Before kicking off Grand Canyon Region action, the Badgers owned a middling 3-5-1 record. However, they’ve seemed to turn it around as they routed Mingus 5-0 in their region opener and gave region leaders Flagstaff a run for their money in a tight 1-0 loss.
Now, Prescott continued its tear by going on the road and brushing aside Coconino, who are only one place below them at No. 24 in the 4A Rankings. Goals in Wednesday’s victory over the Panthers were credited to Cade Tutrone (2), Aldo Munoz and Jack Bruce.
UP NEXT
The Badgers (5-6-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon) will return to Bill Shepard Field to host Lee Williams (6-7-1, 0-3 Grand Canyon) on Friday at 5 p.m. The cross-town rivalry game against Bradshaw Mountain will also be a home game for Prescott. That game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
