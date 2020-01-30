OFFERS
Athlete Q&A: McKell Clifford, Bradshaw Mountain Bears
Prep Sports

McKell Clifford (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 11:39 p.m.

Courier Athlete Q&A — McKell Clifford by Courier Video

School: Bradshaw Mountain

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Sport: Volleyball

From: Prescott Valley

Q: Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

A: There wasn’t really like a famous athlete that I really idolized but all my sibling played, and I always just wanted to be like them and play.

Q: Do you have a favorite sports moment, and why?

A: Whenever we beat Prescott. Those are my favorite memories. I love that and it just felt so good.

Q: You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

A: Well as a team last year, we always had to have kind of a dance party, I guess you could call it, before our games. And then personally, I have to have some kind of braid in my hair every time I play. I played good with it one day and then the next game, I didn’t have a braid and I played horrible and so I wear a braid every time I play.

Q: Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

A: I love snapchat. I don’t know why. That’s how I talk to everyone. My snap score is almost to a million.

Q: You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

A: Well I just finished “Grey’s Anatomy,” all 16 seasons. That was my favorite. And then also I’m watching “The Bachelor” right now and I love that.

Q: What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

A: Yes it does, 100%.

Q: Who are your top 3 music artists?

A: I love Justin Bieber. He’s always been my favorite. And then honestly, I just listen to anything. I don’t really have a top 3.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about living in Prescott/Prescott Valley?

A: I mean I’ve always grown up here so I know the town pretty well. You can find some fun, weird stuff to do.

Q: If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

A: I’d go on a cruise to the Bahamas. I just want to go there

Q: Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

A: I’m always hanging out with friends, like going out and doing stuff. Always just being out and about.

