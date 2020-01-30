Arizonans consumed 83 tons of legal pot last year

PHOENIX — Arizonans legally smoked, ate or otherwise consumed nearly 83 tons of marijuana last year.

That is nearly double the figure from two years ago.

It is also the equivalent of about 331,400 eight-ounce bags of Cheetos. Or, looking at it another way, that’s more than 222 million joints, assuming a gram of the drug produce three joints.

The latest report from the state Department of Health Services has no financial figures, as any financial data from the state-regulated dispensaries is confidential.

But if an ounce of average weed goes for $200 — and there’s a lot of variables there — that’s a half a billion dollars expended in 2019 on medical marijuana.

All that is just the stuff state health officials know about, based on the reports it gets from the more than 100 legal dispensaries around the state. The big unknown is how many medical marijuana patients are getting their drugs from other sources which may be more convenient — or cheaper.

And none of that counts for those who are buying and using the drug illegally.

Other findings in the new report also show that:

• On average, more marijuana was sold on a daily basis in December than any other month;

• Male patients outnumber female by 3 to 2.

• And if you divide up the number of legal medical marijuana patients by the amount of the drug sold in Arizona last year, the average user consumed more than an ounce a month.

Under a 2010 voter-approved law, patients with certain medical conditions and a doctor’s recommendation can obtain up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana every two weeks.

Medical marijuana patients by county: Apache - 814 Cochise - 3,185 Coconino - 4,350 Gila - 1,984 Graham - 901 Greenlee - 234 La Paz - 343 Maricopa - 143,379 Mohave - 5,054 Navajo - 2,615 Pima - 30,010 Pinal - 13,395 Santa Cruz - 671 Yavapai - 10,953 Yuma - 1,869 — Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

Those conditions range from cancer and glaucoma to AIDS and post-traumatic stress disorder. But by far the largest category of patients are those who complain of “chronic pain.’’

The most recent figures show there are close to 220,000 people who have cards allowing them to legally purchase the drug.

Health department figures also show that the vast majority of what was purchased last year was in whole marijuana form, meaning the leaves and flowers that can be smoked or made into tea. Only about 10 percent was in other forms, including edibles like candy bars and drinks, as well as pills and liquids.

The 2019 sales figures of nearly 166,000 pounds have once again set a new record. That compares with less than 122,000 pounds for 2018, 87,000 pounds for 2017 and about 58,600 pounds for the year before that. And that was a 52 percent increase over 2015 sales which, in turn, were double the 2014 numbers.

Michelle Alexander, the program director of a Prescott Valley business called MJ Consulting LLC, which certifies patients for medical marijuana cards, is not surprised to hear about the substantial increase in medical marijuana use.

Some of what she believes is contributing to the uptick are recent shifts in regulation and usage trends. One such shift that went into effect Dec. 1 extends the time before a $150 medical marijuana card needs to be renewed from one year to two years.

“People are coming on board because of the 2-year card, which makes it much more affordable,” Alexander said.

In regard to usage, she believes a lot more people are resorting to marijuana bud and flowers as opposed to vaping pens, which have been under scrutiny since the national outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) in mid-2019.

“I think that has something to do with the increase too,” she said.

While Alexander finds this report encouraging for the future of the medical marijuana industry and society’s increased acceptance of the substance, others are concerned about the potency and mind-altering effects of the drug.

“There’s been such a change in the drug,” said Merilee Fowler, executive director of the substance abuse prevention group MATForce. “It’s not just bud or a joint. It’s these concentrates that have extremely high THC levels. We’re seeing an increase in psychosis. There are just so many ramifications.”

Merilee is also concerned for youth, who, according to the Arizona Youth Survey, have been consuming more of the substance in recent years.

“From a prevention point of view, we continue to struggle with kids not understanding the perception of risk,” Merilee said.

Courier reporter Max Efrein contributed to this article.