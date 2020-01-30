OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 30
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Architecture school started by Frank Lloyd Wright to close

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 6:53 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE — The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing, officials announced Tuesday.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin, which encompasses Wright properties in Wisconsin and Arizona, will shutter in June. The school’s governing board said in a statement the “gut-wrenching decision” was made after no agreement could be made with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep operating the school. Specific details about the negotiations between the school and foundation were not disclosed.

“This is a sad and somber day for our school, our students and staff and the architecture community,” said Dan Schweiker, chairman of the Board of Governors.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which is a separate entity, said in its own statement that the school did not have a sustainable business model. The boards of both organizations had come up with a proposal to keep the school going through the end of July 2021.

The foundation would have donated use of Taliesin and Taliesin West to the school. But the school’s board didn’t unanimously approve the plan.

The decision left the foundation’s board “disappointed.”

“We continue to stand ready to assist in making sure that this change occurs in the best interests of the students,” said Stuart Graff, the foundation’s president and CEO of the foundation.

To fill the void, the foundation said it plans to expand its educational programs for K-12 grades and professionals. Both sites will also continue operating tours.

Wright launched the architecture school in 1932. He and his young apprentices would split their time between Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The school currently has 30 students. It will remain open for the spring semester. School officials say they are working on an agreement with Arizona State University’s design school to allow those students’ credits to transfer.

Until Wright’s death in 1959 at age 91, Taliesin West was the famed architect’s winter home and laboratory. The original Taliesin, Wright’s primary home in Spring Green, was named after a 6th century Welsh bard whose name means “shining brow.”

Both retreats were among eight Wright-designed buildings recognized as UNESCO World Heritage sites in July.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Phoenix home up for auction
The Wright Stuff<BR>Fabled architect's vision endures at Taliesin West
Frank Lloyd Wright: His Arizona architectural talent, design live on
Wright-designed home sold for nearly $1.7M
The Wright Stuff<BR>Fabled architect's vision endures at Taliesin West

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries