Yavapai Silent Witness accepting donations online
Yavapai Silent Witness is a nonprofit 501C3 organization that relies on fundraisers and donations to fund its operating costs as well as its cash rewards. It is now even easier to become a part of making our communities safer with less crime. Donors can now simply go to the website www.yavapaisw.com and click on the “donate” button on the upper right side of the page to donate via Paypal or with a credit card. All donations are tax-deductible and go directly to the Yavapai Silent Witness Program.
A tax receipt will be provided from the system following each transaction. Yavapai Silent Witness would like to thank our community for the support in 2019, and look forward to your continued support in the coming year.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
