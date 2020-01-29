Woof Down Lunch seeks vendors and sponsors
United Animal Friends (UAF) is accepting applications for vendors, exhibitors and sponsors for the Woof Down Lunch on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. The annual fundraiser is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3p.m., Saturday, May 30.
Booths are available for vendors and exhibitors throughout the square for the event, which is largely attended each year. A single booth space is $40 for nonprofit organizations (cost for two spaces is $75), $75 for exhibitors (cost for two spaces is $125), $150 for vendors (cost for two spaces is $250), and $200 for food/beverage sales. The registration deadline for booths is May 23.
Various sponsorship levels are available for as little as $50. Sponsors will receive an ad in the event program.
Depending on the sponsorship level, supporters may receive booth space, their logo on promotional material, tickets to the event and other benefits.
The registration deadline for sponsors is May 1.
To register for either vendor space or to be a sponsor, please contact Jen at jcasey.uaf@gmail.com. All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit UAF programs helping animals in need.
In addition to vendors and exhibitors, the event will feature music by The Gurley Girls and Prescott Ukulele Guild, raffles, demonstrations by animal-training professionals and local Police K-9 Units, food for pets and their people, handcrafted pet bowls, dog contests, children’s activities and UAF pet adoptions.
Information provided by United Animal Friends.
