Williams: Everything but the Toilet Bowl

I’m just a little crestfallen now that the college football bowl season has ended. My crest wouldn’t have fallen, however, if Ohio State had, somehow, defeated Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, but that’s another story. My crest has plummeted even further since we’re also now almost past the Super Bowl for 2020. Thus, I begin my period of woeful lamentations until college and NFL football training camps open up again in August.

This isn’t the first time I’ve bemoaned the seasonal passing of football in this column. My complaints last year only provided a temporary relief, but I’m willing to try it again, hoping at least to garner a little sympathy this year.

Verily, my weekends are bereft of joy during the six months that quarterbacks, halfbacks and fullbacks, wide receivers, slot receivers, offensive and defensive linemen and special teams players aren’t sweating on a gridiron somewhere.



On the college side of the scrimmage line, I know you’re asking yourself, just where did all the football bowl tradition begin? The history of college football bowl games started only a few years after Teddy Roosevelt led his Rough Riders up San Juan Hill in the Spanish American War.



It was January 1, 1902 when powerhouse Michigan in the East was matched against Stanford, the football colossus from the West in what was called the Tournament East–West Football Game. Stanford wasn’t as colossal as it intended to be in that game since Michigan skewered it 49-0. With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Stanford coach pleaded for mercy and conceded defeat. The outcome of the game shouldn’t have come as a shock since Michigan had outscored its regular season opponents 501- 0. This unfortunate outing for Stanford was to become the Rose Bowl, which has been played annually since 1916.

Most folks are familiar with the New Year’s Six bowl games which are the Rose, Orange, Sugar, Cotton, Peach and Fiesta Bowls. But did you know there are at least 43 other bowl games each year, including such highlight contests as the Cheez-It Bowl, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and The Mineral Water Bowl?

Be aware that this endless stream of football classics doesn’t include the even more endless list of All-Star Games and Community Bowl Games conducted in every venue that can seat more than 27 spectators and sell hot dogs on the side.

The sports public’s appetite for playoff games has been gargantuan, but overindulgence spelled the end of several bowl games such as the Bacardi Bowl (played in Cuba until 1946). The Cherry Bowl in Pontiac, Michigan, and the Corn Bowl in Normal and Bloomington, Illinois. I doubt many fans mourned the passing of the Poi Bowl (Hawaii), the Oil Bowl (Houston) or the Raisin Bowl in Fresno, California, or the Salad Bowl in Phoenix. No, I didn’t make that up; there really was a Salad Bowl in our state from 1947 until 1951. It was the predecessor of the Fiesta Bowl.

Other bowls that headed to the showers early were the Oyster, Tobacco, Refrigerator, Fruit, Glass and Grape Bowl classics. Oh, and it seems highly appropriate that the Boot Hill Bowl dug an early grave, too. As did the Iodine and Kickapoo Bowls. I can only imagine what the mascots looked like for these final two entries. Then there were the Fish Bowl and Flower Bowl. Enough already!

The only — and I mean the only — bowl not mentioned in the lists I examined was the Toilet Bowl. But I know it’s in there somewhere.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.