Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin for traffic infraction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights.
The deputy pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law, the Waukesha Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet posted Monday. It showed a picture of the sheriff’s deputy’s SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.
Traffic laws require vehicles to move out of the lane closest to another car that is on the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.
The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 and it has gone through several iterations since then.
