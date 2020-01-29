OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Where to donate blood in the Prescott area in February

Find dates, times and locations where you can donate blood in the Prescott area in February. (Stock image)

Find dates, times and locations where you can donate blood in the Prescott area in February. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 2 p.m.

Below are the dates, times and locations where you can donate blood locally through Vitalant or The American Red Cross.

Click on the link for more information and to schedule a donation appointment.

Feb. 1: Sacred Heart Church Forum, Lower Level, 150 Fleury Ave. in Prescott. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 3: Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr. in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)

Feb. 4: Central AZ Fire and Medical Authority, 8603 E. Eastridge Dr. in Prescott Valley. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)

Feb. 5: Town of Prescott Valley, Library, Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd. in Prescott Valley. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 6: Bradshaw Mountain High School, Small Gym, 6001 E. Longlook Dr. in Prescott Valley. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 9: KOC – St. Germaine Catholic Church, Reiser Hall, 7997 E. Dana Dr. in Prescott Valley. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 11: Prescott All City Police Station, Training Room, 222 S. Marina in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 14: Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 51 in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)

Feb. 16: Miah’s Blood Drive at Iron Springs Manor Bloodmobile at Iron Springs Manor, 960 Peace Lane in Prescott. 12 to 4 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 22: Prescott Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 2110 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 26: Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Del Webb Building, Conference Room, 3262 N. Windsong Dr. in Prescott Valley. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)

Feb. 26: BASIS Prescott Bloodmobile, 1901 Prescott Lakes Parkway in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Feb. 27: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Spruce Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Donors needed as Arizona faces critical blood shortage
Where to donate blood in the Prescott area in January
Several area blood drives offer opportunity to people to help those in need
Blood drive to take place on June 30
Red Cross: Critical type O blood shortage; donors needed now

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries