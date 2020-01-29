Where to donate blood in the Prescott area in February
Below are the dates, times and locations where you can donate blood locally through Vitalant or The American Red Cross.
Click on the link for more information and to schedule a donation appointment.
Feb. 1: Sacred Heart Church Forum, Lower Level, 150 Fleury Ave. in Prescott. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 3: Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr. in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)
Feb. 4: Central AZ Fire and Medical Authority, 8603 E. Eastridge Dr. in Prescott Valley. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)
Feb. 5: Town of Prescott Valley, Library, Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd. in Prescott Valley. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 6: Bradshaw Mountain High School, Small Gym, 6001 E. Longlook Dr. in Prescott Valley. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 9: KOC – St. Germaine Catholic Church, Reiser Hall, 7997 E. Dana Dr. in Prescott Valley. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 11: Prescott All City Police Station, Training Room, 222 S. Marina in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 14: Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 51 in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)
Feb. 16: Miah’s Blood Drive at Iron Springs Manor Bloodmobile at Iron Springs Manor, 960 Peace Lane in Prescott. 12 to 4 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 22: Prescott Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 2110 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 26: Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Del Webb Building, Conference Room, 3262 N. Windsong Dr. in Prescott Valley. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)
Feb. 26: BASIS Prescott Bloodmobile, 1901 Prescott Lakes Parkway in Prescott. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Feb. 27: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Spruce Room, 1003 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
