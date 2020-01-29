WATCH: Firefighters break windows on car blocking hydrant
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 11:55 p.m.
CAMDEN, N.J. -- If you block a fire hydrant with your vehicle in Camden, New Jersey, firefighters will be forced to run the hose right through it, even if that means breaking the windows.
Camden Fire Officers Local #2578 posted a video on Facebook on Saturday, Jan. 25 explaining that firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at an occupied dwelling, but in order to do so, they had to navigate through a parked car that was blocking the fire hydrant. Fortunately no occupants or firefighters were injured.
