Visit prehistoric pit houses at Willow Lake Heritage park, Saturday, Feb. 1

Come visit the remains of structures used by the Prescott culture approximately 1000 years ago on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The prehistoric pit houses are open for public viewing on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Willow Lake City Park, 1497 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott.



A docent from the local Archaeology society will be there to present tours of the Sinagua pit houses, answer questions and show a few artifacts.

The site is user-friendly and accessible to individuals in wheelchairs. There is no charge to visit the pit houses, but the City of Prescott does charge a $3 fee for admission to the park.

For more information, visit azarchsoc.org/event-2419215.

