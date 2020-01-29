Valentine pet photos benefit United Animal Friends, Feb. 1

Pets can come and get their Valentine photo taken at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Get a multi-photo CD or a framed, 5 x 7 print for $10. All proceeds will benefit United Animal Friends. No appointment is necessary. Maximum two groupings per sitting.

For more information, visit unitedanimalfriends.org.

