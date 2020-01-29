OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 30
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tee It Up: Improving Balance, Rhythm, Tempo and Timing
Tee it Up

mugshot photo
By John Gunby Sr., Courier Columnist
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 10 p.m.

Balance, rhythm, tempo and timing are crucial to any golf swing. You cannot be taught these fundamentals, but you can learn them.

Let’s take balance for example. Here are a few examples on how to improve your balance. Stand erect with your arms at your side. Focus on something in the distance and lift one leg, bending that leg at the knee and stay in balance for as long as possible. Alternate legs as you attempt to increase your time standing on one leg.

Now do the same except after you have focused on something in the distance and close your eyes. See how long you can keep your balance. You will find this will be more difficult with your eyes closed but with daily practice, you can improve.

Start these exercises with your shoes on and after your balance improves, do them bare-footed. Then do some with your arms extended outward from your shoulders, to the side. Then extend your arms forward, shoulder-high again.

Now let’s go with the golf swing, again focusing on your balance. Start by swinging very slow without a golf club (use your lead hand thumb as a golf shaft). By slow, I mean really slow. Do your best to achieve a one-minute full swing (you will probably start with a ten second swing thinking that this is real slow). I call this a “Thai Chai” swing.

Then, when you can, do this “Thai Chai” golf swing with a golf club (no ball). Focus on your balance, your weight distribution, and your exact perfect fundamental swing positions. Now do it with your eyes closed. You will now be able to feel so much more with your feet as this is the only connection you have with the ground. Hold your finish position for three seconds, which will improve your balance.

Timing, tempo and rhythm are very individualistic. And they can change from day-to-day as our emotions, our physical well-being and our sub-conscious changes. A good example of this is when you don’t feel too good and your tempo slows down but your timing and rhythm improves, and you end up hitting your shots pretty solid.

Here is what I suggest to improve your rhythm, tempo and timing. Take a golf club and make your golf swing with your eyes closed (again, no ball). Swing at any speed you want. Feel your swing. Don’t focus on any mechanics. Just focus on your balance. Hold your finish position for three seconds.

Repeat many times and vary your speed and tempo until you can stay in balance throughout the swing and hold your finish position for three seconds. Now do it with your eyes open, clipping a tee or weed or leaf in what would be the position of the golf ball (no ball). You will find what speed and tempo you can handle and still stay in balance. As a result, your rhythm and timing will improve. This allows you to learn what works for you followed by better odds making solid contact with a ball.

John Gunby Sr. is a columnist for The Daily Courier. Reach him by email at sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gunby: Don’t let winter weather deter you from a day at the golf course
Gunby: ‘Swoosh!’ How to aim, align, hold and release your golf club
Gunby: Improving pace of play on the golf course with 4 rules
Gunby: Work on your short-game aim in the winter months – with a metal yardstick
Gunby: The quest for distance

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries