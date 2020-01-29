Task force warns against illegal prescriptions at Prescott Valley meeting

As drug overdoses have become more common with the rise in potency and availability of illicit drugs, local substance abuse prevention leaders are asking medical professionals to assist in some basic education efforts.



Of particular interest is having medication prescribers and pharmacists talk to their patients about the overdose risks that come with taking pills not provided by a medical professional.

This request was highlighted by specialists in law enforcement and the medical field during a free training session hosted by MATForce in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The information presented was specifically geared for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and medical providers.

“Some of your patients aren’t going to follow your direction,” said Nate Auvenshine, commander of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT). “Some of them are going to start seeking these pills out on the street.”

Purchasing prescription pills illegally is more dangerous than ever, Auvenshine said. About 90% of the time, the black-market pills that appear to be common opioids like Oxycodone or benzodiazepines like Xanax are instead imitations laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is driving overdose deaths in the U.S.

“A lot of people don’t know that truth,” Auvenshine said. “Their only contact to get that truth may be through you and your pharmacy.”

With this in mind, Auvenshine and others involved with MATForce, a substance abuse prevention coalition based in Yavapai County, have been trying to get pharmacies to be more proactive in sharing this knowledge either through flyers, signs or conversations.

“If we can have that flyer or have that conversation, then it’s just one more layer of education,” Auvenshine said. “It’s just one more layer of someone showing concern.”

Pharmacists in twhe room said they’d be fine with sharing flyers, but for national chains like Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, it would take corporate approval.

Auvenshine said he and others associated with MATForce are more than willing to contact whoever makes those decisions and express why taking such measures is significant.

“I don’t have an issue saying ‘Hey, I spoke with your group and this is what my suggestion was, and is this something you’d be willing to implement within your organization?’” Auvenshine said.

Marc Boesen, a pharmacist, attorney and treatment professional who spoke during the event, agreed that pharmacists can be doing more to educate patients and spend a little more time with those they believe are vulnerable or at high risk of addiction/overdose.

“Frankly, the worst thing we can do — and it breaks my heart — is whenever I hear a retail pharmacist say ‘You know what, I caught one of the abusers today and I kicked them out of my pharmacy.’ I say, ‘Congratulations. Did you know they still need that opioid? They’re physically dependent on it.”

In such situations, opioid-dependent patients are often pushed to turn to the black market, where they’re likely to get the fentanyl-laced pills Auvenshine warns of, Boesen said.

Rather, Boesen suggests talking to the patient about naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, and list some treatment options.

“I know that no amount of counseling is going to get someone into treatment unless they’re ready for it, but you have an ethical responsibility to give them the information,” Boesen said. “Just kicking them out and ostracizing them and making them feel like a criminal just puts them into the criminal syndicate and you’ve lost them and you’ve contributed to the problem.”