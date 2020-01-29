OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 30
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Task force warns against illegal prescriptions at Prescott Valley meeting
Pharmacists urged to help fight overdoses at training session

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Commander Nate Auvenshine speaks about current substance abuse trends in Yavapai County during a free training session hosted by MATForce in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Commander Nate Auvenshine speaks about current substance abuse trends in Yavapai County during a free training session hosted by MATForce in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 10:05 p.m.

photo

Retired doctor Leon Cattolico holds signs he has been trying to get pharmacies to hang up in their businesses. (Max Efrein/Courier)

As drug overdoses have become more common with the rise in potency and availability of illicit drugs, local substance abuse prevention leaders are asking medical professionals to assist in some basic education efforts.

Of particular interest is having medication prescribers and pharmacists talk to their patients about the overdose risks that come with taking pills not provided by a medical professional.

This request was highlighted by specialists in law enforcement and the medical field during a free training session hosted by MATForce in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The information presented was specifically geared for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and medical providers.

“Some of your patients aren’t going to follow your direction,” said Nate Auvenshine, commander of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT). “Some of them are going to start seeking these pills out on the street.”

Purchasing prescription pills illegally is more dangerous than ever, Auvenshine said. About 90% of the time, the black-market pills that appear to be common opioids like Oxycodone or benzodiazepines like Xanax are instead imitations laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is driving overdose deaths in the U.S.

“A lot of people don’t know that truth,” Auvenshine said. “Their only contact to get that truth may be through you and your pharmacy.”

With this in mind, Auvenshine and others involved with MATForce, a substance abuse prevention coalition based in Yavapai County, have been trying to get pharmacies to be more proactive in sharing this knowledge either through flyers, signs or conversations.

“If we can have that flyer or have that conversation, then it’s just one more layer of education,” Auvenshine said. “It’s just one more layer of someone showing concern.”

Pharmacists in twhe room said they’d be fine with sharing flyers, but for national chains like Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, it would take corporate approval.

Auvenshine said he and others associated with MATForce are more than willing to contact whoever makes those decisions and express why taking such measures is significant.

“I don’t have an issue saying ‘Hey, I spoke with your group and this is what my suggestion was, and is this something you’d be willing to implement within your organization?’” Auvenshine said.

Marc Boesen, a pharmacist, attorney and treatment professional who spoke during the event, agreed that pharmacists can be doing more to educate patients and spend a little more time with those they believe are vulnerable or at high risk of addiction/overdose.

“Frankly, the worst thing we can do — and it breaks my heart — is whenever I hear a retail pharmacist say ‘You know what, I caught one of the abusers today and I kicked them out of my pharmacy.’ I say, ‘Congratulations. Did you know they still need that opioid? They’re physically dependent on it.”

In such situations, opioid-dependent patients are often pushed to turn to the black market, where they’re likely to get the fentanyl-laced pills Auvenshine warns of, Boesen said.

Rather, Boesen suggests talking to the patient about naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, and list some treatment options.

“I know that no amount of counseling is going to get someone into treatment unless they’re ready for it, but you have an ethical responsibility to give them the information,” Boesen said. “Just kicking them out and ostracizing them and making them feel like a criminal just puts them into the criminal syndicate and you’ve lost them and you’ve contributed to the problem.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescription drug database underused, despite law
MATFORCE thanks doctors taking part in Rx monitoring
MATFORCE lauds doctors taking part in Rx monitoring
Prescription monitoring system has potential to curb abuse, but program is widely under-utilized
MATFORCE sponsors training on Prescription Monitoring System

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries