Prescott enters $170K contract to outsource portion of building services

In an effort to speed up the turnaround for building reviews and permits, Prescott has opted to outsource some of its Community Development Department services.

By unanimous vote Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Prescott City Council approved a $173,845 contract with Willdan Engineering to provide five months of service for tasks such as electronic permit intake, plan-review and building inspection services.

The contract is intended as a pilot program to see how the outsourcing works, before the council would decide whether to continue the contract for the coming 2021 fiscal year.

The extra help is aimed at speeding up the time it takes for the city to review and issue permits for new buildings. A city memo notes that it would be particularly helpful with the building services for the production home builders in the north Prescott master planned communities.

Community Development Director Bryn Stotler said the Willdan contract would help specifically with processing the permits for homes in the Granite Dells Estates, Walden Ranch and Deep Well Ranch subdivisions.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli voiced support for the contract, noting, “For me, where I sit, the problem to solve is to reduce the amount of time it takes for a permit to get through our process. So I like the idea of adding more people.”

He said the contract would be especially useful “up north where you have more homogenous type building happening in those flatter areas.”

The five-month contract will give the city a preview of how the outsourcing will work, Mengarelli said, adding, “Really, I see it as a test to see how Willdan preforms and to see if we see a reduced amount of time on our permit turnaround. And then, as well, is this efficient financially?”

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr added that during her five years on the City Council she has often heard complaints from contractors and private homebuilders about the delay in getting needed permits.

“I think it’s a great step forward, and I really hope it does help us move permitting along while keeping the standards that we want at the same time,” Orr said.

Councilwoman Cathey Rusing was hopeful that the outsourced contract would help the community’s smaller local contractors get their permits quicker, as well as the large home builders.

Council members also stressed that outsourcing the work would allow the city to be more flexible in dealing with the fluctuating building industry.

“I also, in general, support the opportunity to look at outsourcing like this,” Councilman Phil Goode said, adding that it was “particularly applicable to growth or other situations that aren’t predictable or sustainable.”

Stotler said she had reached out previously to a number of communities that have used Willdan’s services, and she heard positive reviews — both from municipalities and from builders.

The city memo noted that funding is available for the contract in the general fund, and that partial cost recovery would be available for the plan- review portion of the proposed services at approximately 25% of total plan- review fees expensed under the contract.

The five-month term of the contract will run from February through June.