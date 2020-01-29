Police: Phoenix couple set fire after kids taken; remains found
PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix on Wednesday identified a couple accused of intentionally setting their house ablaze after two children were taken by the state, leading firefighters to find unidentified skeletal remains.
Police say 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera abused the children and set the fire on Tuesday intentionally. They have been charged with arson, child abuse and concealment of a dead body.
Child welfare authorities first began investigating on Jan. 20, when an 11-year-old girl called police to report that she was home alone and scared. The girl was removed from the home, but no other children were there at the time, police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said.
On Tuesday, child safety investigators returned to the house to remove a 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl. An hour later, someone reported seeing smoke coming from the house.
Firefighters responded and found skeletal remains in the house, Cox said. Authorities haven't determined whether they belong to a child or adult.
“As you can imagine, this a very complex investigation," Cox said.
The single-family house is in a small cul-de-sac in the city's west side. On Wednesday, police and fire investigators had cordoned off the entire street. The house didn't have visible external damage from the fire.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Need2Know: BoSa Donuts moving to Gurley Street; TownPlace Suites by Marriott in Prescott Valley; Iron Cask grand opening; Vitality Care Center opens
- Medical complex breaks ground in northeast Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 26, 2020
- Search continues in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Removal of 300-plus mailboxes and endless post office lines test Prescott Valley residents
- Man dies from apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot in Dewey
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: