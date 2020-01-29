Obituary: Sharon Carleene Cobb/Young
On Friday, January 24, 2020, Sharon Carleene Cobb/Young passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65. Sharon was born on January 17, 1955 in Great Bend, Kansas to Dale and Alda Scheib. She was the third of four children, raised in Albuquerque, New Mexicao. She graduated with a degree in Economics from Western New Mexico University.
She married Michael Allen Cobb in Silver City, New Mexico. Over the years, they lived in Silver City and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as Mesa and Prescott Valley, Arizona. Together, they raised two children Jason and Kristin. After Michael’s passing in 2001, Sharon later married Greg Young.
Greg and Sharon made their homes in Chino Valley, Arizona and on the shores of the Sea of Cortez in Mexico. She loved Greg’s daughters, Melanie and Ashley, as her own. Sharon’s passion was for prayer and hospitality. She consistently cooked enough food to feed three times as many people as would be at any event. She could make friends with a stranger on a plane and would be praying for them within just a few minutes.
She lived for the ocean, as her favorite moments were walking along the beach, sailing on the open water and enjoying the sea life below. Her dream was to retire and live close enough to the beach that her most important task for the day was a walk to and from the shore.
She worked hard, always willing to take on another project and complete it to 100% of her ability. Her incredible heart for others was complimented by her intense stubbornness in all things, especially love.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her younger brother, Steve and her husband Michael. She is survived by her husband, Greg and her children, Jason, Kristin, Melanie and Ashley.
She is also survived by her sisters, Linda and Debbie. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren who adored her, and many wonderful in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sunrise Funeral Home at 8167 E Highway 69, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at 11 a.m.
Information provided by survivors.
