Obituary: Marie Ellen Hernandez

Marie Ellen Hernandez was born July 5, 1962 in El Monte, Calif. and passed away January 24, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born to Ted and Virginia Brown and was the youngest of four daughters. She was raised in El Monte and educated in the El Monte school system, attending Arroyo High School.

Marie worked for Hughes Markets in the Meat Dept. In 1982 she married Don Miller and together they had 3 daughters. Don and Marie moved to Prescott Valley in 1993, where Marie went to work at Safeway. In 1998 she married Rick Hernandez. Marie is was predeceased by her mother, Virginia and nephews, Dustin Warfield and Christopher Skipwith. Marie is survived by her 3 daughters, Ashley Miller, Shannon (Gary) Taylor and Leighann Miller. She is also survived by her father, Ted; sisters, Donna Maldonado, Patty (Wayne) McIntire and Linda (Danny) Marley. She also leaves behind 1 grandson and 8 granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

Private services are being held.

Information provided by survivors.