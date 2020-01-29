Letter: Our lifestyle

Editor:

I’m certain that I’ll be condemned to the depths of hell for expressing my opposition to the 15-year-old being allowed to live in an age-restricted community. However, I cannot believe that I’m alone in my opinion, so here it is.

I do not live in The Gardens at Willow Creek, but I do live in a similar age-restricted development in Prescott, and I wonder how this issue would be handled here. We have approximately 250 homeowners who have bought here in large part because of this age restriction. It was a choice that we made mindful of the CCRs, and how they impact children and others younger than 55 years of age.

What happens when the 72-year-old grandparents die and leave their home to this young man? Are the CCR rules for inheritance going to be changed to accommodate him? What happens if he inherits, marries and has children? Are homeowners going to have to become accustomed to school buses and teenagers driving through here? This is not compatible with our lifestyle.

Further, CCRs manage usage of amenities by young people. Are homeowners going to have to change CCRs to accommodate him? This is not the lifestyle we bought into.

All families occasionally experience overwhelming issues. Even Queen Elizabeth had to kick Andrew out of Buckingham for being a naughty prince, and she’s currently having issues with her grandson. My understanding is that this family has been given several months to find another home.

To me, this shows compassion and a willingness on behalf of their HOA to accommodate. I believe that homeowners in age-restricted communities with HOA rules that control these issues should be allowed to prevail without further guilt attacks from local newspapers.

Kenneth Salt

Prescott