Editorial: Learn from past water, sewer efforts

Water consultant Gary Woodard told Prescott City Council members, during a study session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, that their water budget — the amount of water they can give to developments, for example — could be improved.

Bottom line: Homeowners who receive city water but use septic systems to treat their wastewater are among the ways that the city’s water-delivery system loses water.

When the city recharges water into the aquifer, from its sewage treatment plant, it gets credit for the recharge in the form of water it can now use or pull out.

It is a great concept, one that would have everyone recharging water. As a result, Mayor Greg Mengarelli’s new Commission on Water & Sewer Connections will soon begin looking into how to make that happen.

Currently 1,867 households within the city limits are on city water, but are not on the sewer system, city officials said. In the areas just outside the city limits, there are another 1,643 households that receive city water but are on septic systems.

“Most of the city’s water goes in a circle,” Woodard told the council. “It’s those areas where water escapes the system that you need to focus on if you want to improve your water budget.”

We are for the study of water, sewer and recharge needs in the community. It has been a topic of debate for our leaders since the city’s founding. Still, this is a topic that has been broached several times in just the past 20 years — either for health and safety or possible future expenses.

One of those efforts happened in 2008, called the Capital Needs Committee. Through many meetings that spring, aside from community needs such as improved facilities for police, recreation and roads, discussion surfaced about parts of Prescott that are dependent on septic.

Places identified mirror those identified this week, such as North Prescott, that receive city water but are on septic systems.

The price tags in 2008 were for the system as a whole — $77.1 million for the sewage collection system and $39.6 million to the treatment plants. The costs for homeowners to connect to the system were not broached at that time. However, they are not cheap; in fact, in 2001 the City Council looked at making sewer hook-ups voluntary, with some wanting it to be mandatory — the latter being something that has happened in the past.

Some of the improvements are necessary because of Prescott’s aging water and sewer systems, some dating back 100 years or more. And they remain so.

Does Prescott still have a problem here? Yes. Should the mayor’s commission move forward? Absolutely.

We are asking for them to not reinvent the wheel. Take what prior committees and commissions have learned, and formulate and implement solutions.

Otherwise we are wasting time and money.