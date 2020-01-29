OFFERS
DUI patrols set for Super Bowl Sunday

The Chino Valley Police Department will be partnering with other local police departments for DUI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: January 29, 2020 9:31 p.m.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, the Chino Valley Police Department will be partnering with the Prescott Police Department, the Prescott Valley Police Department, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety to conduct DUI saturation patrols in and around The Town of Chino Valley.

This DUI saturation patrol is made possible by funding provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The Chino Valley Police Department encourages drivers to wear their seatbelts, not drive distracted and not to drink and drive.

Arrange for a designated driver ahead of time or contact one of the local ride services.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.

