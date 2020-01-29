OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Children and parents can attend a free 'Kindergarten Readiness Fair,' Feb. 1

A free "Kindergarten Readiness Fair" will be held at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Arizona's Children Association)

A free "Kindergarten Readiness Fair" will be held at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Arizona's Children Association)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 3:29 p.m.

A free "Kindergarten Readiness Fair" will be held at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Parents will be presented with activities to prepare their child for kindergarten, learn about kindergarten classroom options in the area and information about community resources that may support their transition into school.

The Family Education Support Services of Arizona’s Children Association supports the development of early learning, before children arrive at Kindergarten. Kinder Prep activities will be shared throughout the fair. There will also be a Kindergarten Teacher Panel to answer all your Kindergarten transition questions.

Light snacks will be served and educational gifts and prizes will be provided to all participants.

Schedule of Events

9 am to 12 p.m. -- Room 147. Registration and information, community resource room, career dress up photo station and free raffle.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. -- Room 225. Kinder Prep Activities. Stations with hands on activities for child and parents to play and learn together.

10 to 11 a.m. -- Room 206. Kindergarten Expert Panel. Have all your kindergarten preparedness questions answered by local experts.

For more information, visit arizonaschildren.org/kinderfair/.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Yavapai College

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tri-Cities Kindergarten Fair helps parents learn about readiness, options
Kindergarten Fair helps parents tell if their child is ready
Kindergarten Fair on Feb. 5 set for Tri-Cities families
Yavapai College to host tri-city Kindergarten Fair
Prescott in Brief: Children and trauma follow-up workshop

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries