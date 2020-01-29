Children and parents can attend a free 'Kindergarten Readiness Fair,' Feb. 1
A free "Kindergarten Readiness Fair" will be held at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 19, Room 147 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Parents will be presented with activities to prepare their child for kindergarten, learn about kindergarten classroom options in the area and information about community resources that may support their transition into school.
The Family Education Support Services of Arizona’s Children Association supports the development of early learning, before children arrive at Kindergarten. Kinder Prep activities will be shared throughout the fair. There will also be a Kindergarten Teacher Panel to answer all your Kindergarten transition questions.
Light snacks will be served and educational gifts and prizes will be provided to all participants.
Schedule of Events
9 am to 12 p.m. -- Room 147. Registration and information, community resource room, career dress up photo station and free raffle.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. -- Room 225. Kinder Prep Activities. Stations with hands on activities for child and parents to play and learn together.
10 to 11 a.m. -- Room 206. Kindergarten Expert Panel. Have all your kindergarten preparedness questions answered by local experts.
For more information, visit arizonaschildren.org/kinderfair/.
