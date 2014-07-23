OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona loses contempt appeal in prison health care case

This July 23, 2014, file photo, shows a state prison in Florence, Arizona. An appeals court has upheld a 2018 contempt-of-court ruling against now-retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan for failing to follow through on promises in a legal settlement to improve health care for prisoners. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the state's arguments that the judge who found Ryan in civil contempt didn't have contempt powers available to enforce the 5-year-old settlement. (AP Photo/File)

This July 23, 2014, file photo, shows a state prison in Florence, Arizona. An appeals court has upheld a 2018 contempt-of-court ruling against now-retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan for failing to follow through on promises in a legal settlement to improve health care for prisoners. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the state's arguments that the judge who found Ryan in civil contempt didn't have contempt powers available to enforce the 5-year-old settlement. (AP Photo/File)

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 5:09 p.m.

PHOENIX — A federal appeals court has upheld a 2018 contempt-of-court ruling against now-retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan for failing to follow through on promises in a legal settlement to improve health care for prisoners.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed the state’s arguments that the judge who found Ryan in civil contempt and imposed a $1.4 million fine against the state for noncompliance didn’t have contempt powers available to enforce the 5-year-old settlement.

The appeals court also rejected the state’s claim that while Ryan was found to be in civil contempt — a ruling meant to coerce people into following court orders — the sanctions were, in effect, more serious criminal contempt punishments that would have required a trial by a jury, not a judge.

For several years, the state has been dogged by complaints that it was dragging its feet in complying with the 2014 settlement, which resolved a lawsuit that challenged the quality of health care for the state’s 34,000 inmates.

The state’s continued noncompliance has led a judge to threaten a second contempt fine as high as $1.2 million and ordered lawyers for the state and inmates to decide whether they want to throw out the settlement and instead bring the case to trial.

The 2014 settlement arose out of a lawsuit that alleged that the state's prisons didn't meet the basic requirements for providing adequate medical and mental health care.

It said some prisoners complained that their cancer went undetected or that they were told to pray to be cured after begging for treatment. The state denied allegations that it was providing inadequate care, and the lawsuit was settled without the state acknowledging any wrongdoing.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry issued a statement saying it’s working with its health care provider to improve services for inmates. “The department is committed to providing the same quality standard of health care to inmates that private citizens receive,” the statement said.

The agency didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether it would appeal the decision.

David Fathi, one of the attorneys representing the inmates in the lawsuit, said the ruling should serve as a wake-up call for the state.

“We hope that the state will now begin to comply with the settlement agreement,” Fathi said. “If it doesn’t, the court’s power to hold them in contempt is now no longer in question.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Contempt ruling against Arizona corrections boss appealed
Arizona loses battle in settlement over inmates' health care
More fines sought against Arizona in suit over inmate care
Arizona urges court not to impose more fines in inmate suit
Arizona corrections director to appeal his contempt ruling

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries