YCCA Bootcamp graduates 13 students Jan. 24

If the 13 graduates’ smiles and kind words about the Yavapai County Contractors Association’s (YCCA) popular Bootcamp program were any indication, the association’s latest graduation on Jan. 24 at The Event Spot in Prescott Valley has changed lives.

“I got up happy, and I was excited every single day,” 2020 YCCA Bootcamp graduate Jessica Tubandt said of the experience. “There was not a dull moment.”

During the three-week event, YCCA Board Members, who are local veterans of the construction trades, make it their “responsibility to make sure the Bootcamp is successful and goes well,” board member Ty Smith of Yavapai Block said before the ceremony.

The Bootcamp’s classes introduced students to various trades at The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St., although they also took “quite a few field trips,” Smith added.

“It’s a real trick to find something you have a passion about,” added YCCA Board Member Greg Barstad of Granite Basin Roofing, 1225 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott. “Figure out what you want to launch yourself into long-term.”

Smith and Barstad were among seven board members in attendance Jan. 24.

“The program offers a well-rounded look at the industry itself,” said YCCA Executive Director Sandy Griffiths, who presented each graduate with a certificate of the Bootcamp. “It involves every possible component of the industry.”

One of the Bootcamp’s field trips included a tour of Yavapai Block at 1389 Masonry Way, where students received some masonry training and framing in an outdoor setting.

They also visited new construction at The Preserve at Prescott, a residential subdivision.

A tour of Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix exposed students to the new PHX Sky Train, an automated people mover that transports travelers between Valley Metro Rail at 44th and Washington streets, the East Economy Parking Area, and the airport’s terminals.

While at Sky Harbor, the students watched Power Point presentations about the system from developer Hensel Phelps, which is currently involved in the second stage of construction.

Other tours included visiting the operations at Asphalt Paving & Supply, 2425 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley; Mi Windows & Doors, 7555 E. Highway 69 in PV; and Earth Resources Corp., 14655 E. Cielo Vista Lane in Dewey.

Blueprint reading, construction math, electrical installation, masonry and building were among the trades students examined. They also completed 10 hours of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certification training, learned CPR, drafted résumés and experienced mock employee interviews.

YCCA Board Member Chuck Merritt, longtime owner/operator of Prescott-based DeCarol Company, a general contractor, emphasized the need for different generations of workers in the trades to treat one another with respect.

“That’s what I wanted to extend to you guys,” Merritt said. “I was trying to elevate it and take it to another level. That’s the intent.”

Bootcamp graduate Caleb Hawley praised board members for sticking by them.

“It feels super good to feel needed and wanted in this community,” Hawley said.

Representatives from Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG), a nonprofit corporation representing local governments in Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai Counties, participated in the Bootcamp, too. They assisted Bootcamp grads with completing their résumés, among other things.

“I adore all of you; you have touched my life more than you know,” Griffiths told the graduates. “You came every day, and you rocked.”