OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

YCCA Bootcamp graduates 13 students Jan. 24
Varied experiences introduce participants to world of construction

YCCA Bootcamp graduates from Jan. 24, 2020, They celebrate in their own way of throwing up their “Caps and Gowns.” (Doug Cook/PV Tribune)

YCCA Bootcamp graduates from Jan. 24, 2020, They celebrate in their own way of throwing up their “Caps and Gowns.” (Doug Cook/PV Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 9:04 p.m.

photo

YCCA Bootcamp graduates from Jan. 24, 2020, in the front row, from the left, include Jack Taus, Caleb Hawley, Jessica Tubandt, Tarvon Randolph and Nick Bedient. In the back row, from the left, Robert Bateman, John Campbell, Destiny Pratt, Georgina Garza, Joseph Littleton, Dylan Gibson, Ashton Burch and Abraham Armenta. (Doug Cook/Tribune)

If the 13 graduates’ smiles and kind words about the Yavapai County Contractors Association’s (YCCA) popular Bootcamp program were any indication, the association’s latest graduation on Jan. 24 at The Event Spot in Prescott Valley has changed lives.

“I got up happy, and I was excited every single day,” 2020 YCCA Bootcamp graduate Jessica Tubandt said of the experience. “There was not a dull moment.”

During the three-week event, YCCA Board Members, who are local veterans of the construction trades, make it their “responsibility to make sure the Bootcamp is successful and goes well,” board member Ty Smith of Yavapai Block said before the ceremony.

The Bootcamp’s classes introduced students to various trades at The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St., although they also took “quite a few field trips,” Smith added.

“It’s a real trick to find something you have a passion about,” added YCCA Board Member Greg Barstad of Granite Basin Roofing, 1225 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott. “Figure out what you want to launch yourself into long-term.”

Smith and Barstad were among seven board members in attendance Jan. 24.

“The program offers a well-rounded look at the industry itself,” said YCCA Executive Director Sandy Griffiths, who presented each graduate with a certificate of the Bootcamp. “It involves every possible component of the industry.”

One of the Bootcamp’s field trips included a tour of Yavapai Block at 1389 Masonry Way, where students received some masonry training and framing in an outdoor setting.

They also visited new construction at The Preserve at Prescott, a residential subdivision.

A tour of Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix exposed students to the new PHX Sky Train, an automated people mover that transports travelers between Valley Metro Rail at 44th and Washington streets, the East Economy Parking Area, and the airport’s terminals.

While at Sky Harbor, the students watched Power Point presentations about the system from developer Hensel Phelps, which is currently involved in the second stage of construction.

Other tours included visiting the operations at Asphalt Paving & Supply, 2425 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley; Mi Windows & Doors, 7555 E. Highway 69 in PV; and Earth Resources Corp., 14655 E. Cielo Vista Lane in Dewey.

Blueprint reading, construction math, electrical installation, masonry and building were among the trades students examined. They also completed 10 hours of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certification training, learned CPR, drafted résumés and experienced mock employee interviews.

YCCA Board Member Chuck Merritt, longtime owner/operator of Prescott-based DeCarol Company, a general contractor, emphasized the need for different generations of workers in the trades to treat one another with respect.

“That’s what I wanted to extend to you guys,” Merritt said. “I was trying to elevate it and take it to another level. That’s the intent.”

Bootcamp graduate Caleb Hawley praised board members for sticking by them.

“It feels super good to feel needed and wanted in this community,” Hawley said.

Representatives from Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG), a nonprofit corporation representing local governments in Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai Counties, participated in the Bootcamp, too. They assisted Bootcamp grads with completing their résumés, among other things.

“I adore all of you; you have touched my life more than you know,” Griffiths told the graduates. “You came every day, and you rocked.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Life coach Deborah Peterson kicks off first ‘Readiness Boot Camp’
Ask the Contractor: Boot camp an exciting introduction to industry
Yavapai County Contractors seats new board members, officers
YCCA boot camp scheduled for January
YCCA announces officers for 2014

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries