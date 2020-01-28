Williams: I’ve made my decision. Almost

I’ve been led to believe over my life that with reincarnation, the “non-physical essence of a living being starts a new life in a different physical form or body after biological death.”

I’ve never spent much time contemplating the various Indian religions that believe in reincarnation such as Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism, but I’ve already made up my mind what I want to be in the next life.

Well, that isn’t exactly accurate. I’ve narrowed down the next-life options to three. One option is to show up in the future existence as an extremely successful NFL football player.

I’ll spend my time signing multi-million-dollar contracts and being the spokesman for a flurry of retail products from windshield wiper blades to surplus military sniper shades.

I’ll work for three hours on Sunday afternoons and go to practice when I have time.

Then, when I retire, I’ll go into the broadcasting booth. Hey, it worked for Booger McFarland, former defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts. If a guy named Booger can be at the top of his game, why can’t I be at the top of mine?

A second identity option is to be reborn as a Black Lab in a loving family. My wife and I had three Black Labs for years so we know how that canine breed lives.

There are only a few reasons why I’d want to be a Lab: free food and medical benefits, shelter, snacks and treats and lots of long walks and energizing scampers along country trails with my family. And I’d be happy all the time. Life can’t get much better than that.

Or maybe I could return as a fictional character in a long-lasting series of novels. I’m currently reading the entire collection of author C.J. Box.

His main character is Joe Pickett, a game warden in Saddlestring, Wyoming. Joe gets into a lot of scrapes, but he always conquers his protagonists by the last page of each saga. Wouldn’t it be great if we all knew that no matter what trouble we encountered in our lives, everything would be balanced out by the last page? (This last sentence sounds much too philosophical for this column). Joe also gets to ride a horse throughout his assigned territory and wear a gun belt and a holstered 357 magnum revolver.

If I can’t re-emerge as Marshal Matt Dillon in Dodge City, being another Joe Pickett might be a pretty good runner-up position.

Or, likewise, how about being a fictional main character in a hit TV series? Somebody like the Earl of Grantham in the British TV series Downton Abbey? Robert Crawley (played by Hugh Richard Bonneville Williams), always dressed in snappy tweeds and spoke with a nifty, cultured English accent.

Hey, I just noticed Hugh has the same last name I do. If he reincarnated into his Earldom role before I had a chance to apply for it, I’m just a little vexed.

I recently ran across a list of notables who believe in reincarnation: Mark Twain, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman, Henry Ford, Ben Franklin, Leo Tolstoy and Albert Schweitzer. I’m wondering, if you’re of the stature of these folks, who would you want to return as?

I haven’t yet determined whether I’m in the reincarnation camp. The older I get, the more I realize I don’t know. English actor and comedian Shane Ritchie, however, has made up his mind. He says,” I don’t believe in reincarnation, and I didn’t believe in it when I was a hamster.”

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.