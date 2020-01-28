OFFERS
Town Manager Cecilia Grittman plans to retire next year
Council discusses process of hiring successor

In this undated photo, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman, right, talks during a Chino Valley Town Council meeting. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

In this undated photo, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman, right, talks during a Chino Valley Town Council meeting. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 5:02 p.m.

Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said she plans to retire early next year during the Tuesday, Jan. 21, Chino Valley Town Council Study Session.

“I’m looking at March of next year, that’ll be my retirement date,” Grittman said. “That’s still a little ways off.”

During her time with the Town of Chino Valley, there have been five or six different town managers who have all been hired in different ways.

As such, Grittman and Human Resources Director Laura Kyriakakis presented council last week with a timeline at what recruiting her successor might look like.

The timeline, which is one page, gives general look at what the recruitment process might look like and how long it may take, Kyriakakis said. It begins in February 2020 and ends in February 2021 with room to take enough time to focus on candidate profiles and the selection process.

“Cecilia has given us a gift and that gift is the gift of time with this extensive notice,” Kyriakakis said. “We’re able to make a thorough evaluation of our needs and make a final selection of the next town manager.”

First on the timeline is developing an ideal candidate profile in order for the council to know what they want.

That involves meeting with the town council to discuss job specifications, educational experience and necessary knowledge, skills and abilities while also seeing if it is helpful to have a town manager with things like historical knowledge, understanding of the local area and the state of Arizona, delegation skills, the ability to liaison between town council and staff, experience working with public entities, knowledge about land development and economic development.

Future steps on the timeline include the development of the selection process, the development of recruitment and advertisement material, recruitment of prospective candidates, reviewing and prescreening applicants, presentation of recommended candidates before the mayor and town council, administrating the selection process, presenting a conditional job offer and then setting a start date.

Looking back, the Town of Chino Valley has had some successful and some unsuccessful town managers, Kyriakakis said. It helps to figure out the reason some did not succeed and what leadership skills are needed to keep with the healthy culture that currently exists within the town, she said.

“When I started five years ago, we did not have the corporate or company culture that we currently have,” Kyriakakis said. “We truly live by our core values and we are one town, one team and if we want to keep that going, what kind of leader do we need in that position?”

A Town Council Executive Session will be scheduled in order to begin with the timeline and develop the ideal candidate profile.

