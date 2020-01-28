Russian Dance Troupe Family Concert benefits Rotary Children’s Fund, Jan. 31
The "Golden Gates Russian Dance Troupe Family Concert" will be held at Camp PineRock in the Tabernacle Meeting Hall, 1400 Pine Dr. in Prescott from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
Moscow Nights/Golden Gates offers audiences an entertaining and authentic glimpse into Old Russia through music, song, and dance. Centered on masterpieces of Russian folklore representing their cultural diversity, the program includes lilting balalaikas, dynamic Bayan accordion, unique Treshotki and Loshky, humorous dances and superb vocals as well as audience participation through clapping and learning Russian songs and words. All this combines for an exhilarating and educational performance. There is something for everyone in the family and for all ages.
Admission is a $10 donation, children under 10 are free. Sponsored by the Prescott Rotary Clubs as a fundraiser for the Rotary Children's Fund.
Click here to purchase tickets, to make reservations and for more information or visit russianfolk.com.
