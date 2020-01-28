Roughrider bats come alive in series rout over Gateway

PHOENIX — Roughrider softball’s bats were hot Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference doubleheader in Phoenix against fellow ACCAC member Gateway.

Yavapai swept the Geckos, 13-0 and 30-3. YC is now 4-0 on the young season and have scored a total of 67 runs while giving up only 11.

It was a combined effort for the shutout in the opener. Jackie Traughber got her second win on the season throwing four innings of no-hit ball while striking out six. Hanna Sheiring threw the final inning of the run-rule shortened game giving up the lone hit and striking out two.

Offensively, Shaylee Alani was perfect from the plate going 4 for 4 with four runs batted in on two doubles and a home run. Mia Weckel, Alyssa Carpio, Sanoe Helenihi, Jackie Traughber and Esperanza Rodriguez each had two hits. Megan Parsley was 1 for 2 with a home run.

No. 16 Yavapai pounded 23 hits in the nightcap, 14 for extra bases. Alyssa Carpio, Isabella Porreco and Jenna Smith each had three hits to lead the Riders. Smith had 5 RBI’s and Porreco hit a home run and tripled. Carpio had a double and a home run. Weckel, Vanessa Gomez, Alani, Parsley, Helenihi, Traughber and Rodriguez each had multiple hits. Helenihi, Parsley and Weckel each homered.

Anali Rios got the victory in the circle hurling four innings and Cassie Elliott threw the final inning.

The Roughriders continue non-conference play on Friday and Saturday at the College of Southern Nevada Kick-off Classic. The Roughriders begin the tournament on Friday at 8 a.m. against Trinidad State. Later that day, Yavapai plays No. 2 Jones College (DII) and No. 5 Salt Lake (DI). On Saturday, the Green and Gold will play Utah State-Eastern, No. 19 College of Southern Idaho (DI) and Snow College. Conference action will begin Tuesday, Feb. 4th with the Roughriders traveling to Pima to tangle with conference nemesis Pima.

— Information provided by Yavapai Athletics